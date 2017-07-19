“They are good, but…”

OKAYAMA CITY, Japan — The national women’s volleyball team brushed off the rust brought by its 10-hour journey to this enchanting Japanese city by clashing with an elite club team in a friendly match Tuesday.

The Japanese coach liked what he saw.

Okayama City Seagulls head coach Akiyoshi Kawamoto gave the Nationals an impressive mark at the start of their 17-day training camp in preparation for the AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship and the 29th Southeast Asian Games.

Kawamoto, whose squad is a powerhouse in the Japan V.Premier League, said Filipino players have the skills and talent and could blossom into a force to be reckoned with.

However, they still have some bad habits that have to be junked.

“I like your speed. You are very skilled and talented.”

The Seagulls clobbered the Nationals in three sets; 25-16, 25-13, 25-23.

“But one thing I noticed is that you lack concentration. You easily panic whenever you’re being attacked. You have to control yourself and maintain your composure in tight situations.”

Kawamoto was referring to the first set where the Nationals hung around, 16-14.

But the Japanese made a furious rally, turning the slim lead into a 25-16 victory that dictated the tempo of the match.

“You were intimidated after that.”

“But I see a bright future for your team. You will go far, believe me. All I want you to do is to have concentration, good communication, don’t panic and don’t be complacent whenever you’re leading.”

Kawamoto’s main agenda is to improve the Filipinos’ floor defense and blocking as well as build their character, especially when the game is on the line.

Team captain Mika Reyes said they love how Kawamoto is handling the camp.

“We love how the Japanese coach has been training us.”

“This is an eye-opener for us. We realized that we still have a lot to learn and a lot to improve.”

The Nationals and the Seagulls will figure in an official match on Saturday with no less than Department of Foreign Affairs Sec. Alan Peter Cayetano joining a group of Filipino expats and overseas contract workers at the gallery.

Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. acting president Peter Cayco, meanwhile, will arrive on July 25.