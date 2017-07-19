“They are good, but…”

OKAYAMA CITY, Japan — The national women’s volleyball team brushed off the rust brought by its 10-hour journey to this enchanting Japanese city by clashing with an elite club team in a friendly match Tuesday.
The Japanese coach liked what he saw.
Okayama City Seagulls head coach Akiyoshi Kawamoto gave the Nationals an impressive mark at the start of their 17-day training camp in preparation for the AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship and the 29th Southeast Asian Games.
Kawamoto, whose squad is a powerhouse in the Japan V.Premier League, said Filipino players have the skills and talent and could blossom into a force to be reckoned with.
However, they still have some bad habits that have to be junked.
The Seagulls clobbered the Nationals in three sets; 25-16, 25-13, 25-23.
Kawamoto was referring to the first set where the Nationals hung around, 16-14.
But the Japanese made a furious rally, turning the slim lead into a 25-16 victory that dictated the tempo of the match.
Kawamoto’s main agenda is to improve the Filipinos’ floor defense and blocking as well as build their character, especially when the game is on the line.
Team captain Mika Reyes said they love how Kawamoto is handling the camp.
The Nationals and the Seagulls will figure in an official match on Saturday with no less than Department of Foreign Affairs Sec. Alan Peter Cayetano joining a group of Filipino expats and overseas contract workers at the gallery.
Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. acting president Peter Cayco, meanwhile, will arrive on July 25.