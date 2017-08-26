Thailand ousts NT in gold medal race

Powerhouse Thailand eliminated the Philippines in the gold medal race, 25-21, 25-17, 25-17, of the 29th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games Saturday at the MITEC Hall 11 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The 12-time SEA Games champion showed nothing but dominance over the Filipinas.

Team captain Pleumjit Thinkaow and Pimpichaya Kokram led the charge for the Thais as they finished off with 13 points apiece while Hattaya Bamrungsuk chipped in 12 markers.

6-foot-5 Jaja Santiago pumped in 15 points highlighted by 10 kills, a block and four aces for the Philippines. Alyssa Valdez, who was very emotional after the loss, added 10 markers.

Thailand will collide with the survivor between Vietnam and Indonesia for the gold.

The Filipinas, on the other hand, will still have a chance to bring home the bronze, last won in 2005, against the loser of Vietnam-Indonesia in the second match of the semifinals.