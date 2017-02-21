Sweet homecoming for Alyssa

After a couple of weeks competing in Thailand Volleyball League, Alyssa Valdez is finally coming home.

And she won’t just be competing in any commercial league – she will be shooting for a spot in the national women’s team.

Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. (LVPI) acting president Peter Cayco confirmed that Valdez will be arriving on Saturday to fight for her slot in the national squad headed for two major international tourneys this year — the 29th Southeast Asian Games and the AVC Asian Women’s Seniors Championship.

Cayco said the former Ateneo superstar will be arriving in Manila at 6 am before taking a one-hour flight to Davao around 10 am, making it just in time for the tryouts set at 1 pm.

She, however, will fly out of Davao around lunch time the following day, Sunday, to take a night flight going back to Bangkok where her club — 3BB Nakhonnont — is actively campaigning in the prestigious Thai league.

Cayco said Valdez will undergo the same battery of exams, including physical, psychological, physiological and emotional tests, under the supervision of head coach Francis Vicente.

Prior to Valdez, the country’s brightest stars like Kim Fajardo, Rachel Anne Daquis, Jaja Santiago, Dindin Manabat, Jovelyn Gonzaga, Aby Marano and Denden Lzaro had already displayed their interest to be part of the 16-man pool.

“Alyssa’s possible inclusion in the tryouts is a welcome development for the federation.” “Alyssa’s possible inclusion in the tryouts is a welcome development for the federation.” “At least now, we can assemble a very solid team with all of the country’s best players making themselves available. It’s now up to coach Francis to decide on how he will assemble the team.”

Unity

Valdez’s involvement in the national team is such a major development.

It is no secret that LVPI is torn between two rival leagues, the Philippine V-League and the Philippine Superliga.

Cayco said with Valdez making herself available, it appears that two of the four major stakeholders are starting to rally for a common cause of uplifting the state of volleyball in the country.

The two other stakeholders are the UAAP and NCAA, the country’s biggest collegiate leagues who also sent their respective players in the three-day tryouts in Metro Manila early this month.

“We’re glad that all stakeholders are starting to rally behind our national team.” “We’re glad that all stakeholders are starting to rally behind our national team.” “They are aware of the importance of the mission ahead and they are putting their best foot forward to help us assemble one of the strongest and most dedicated national teams ever.”

Federation insiders said no less than LVPI secretary-general Richard Palou purchased the round-trip ticket of Valdez to make it to the tryouts.

Palou was also with Valdez when he made a courtesy call to LVPI just before she left for Thailand.

Cayco confirmed the veracity of the source’s claim.

“Yes. Everybody is putting their best effort to assemble a strong and fighting team regardless of school color or league they represent.” “Yes. Everybody is putting their best effort to assemble a strong and fighting team regardless of school color or league they represent.” “I’m glad that we’re now slowly achieving unity in volleyball. Sana magtuloy-tuloy na.”

When asked if he personally thinks Valdez would make the cut, Cayco delivered a hearty laugh.

He said nothing but “best of luck.”

But he’s more than happy that the country’s most popular volleyball sweetheart is finally coming home.