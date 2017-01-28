Stars align as LVPI holds tryouts

A total of 37 aspirants, including the country’s brightest stars, attended the first of the three-day tryout for the national team that will compete in the AVC Asian Women’s Club Championship in Manila and the 29th Southeast Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur.
The first day of the tryouts was all about physical fitness examinations to determine the conditioning of the players.
Former national team campaigners Rachel Anne Daquis, Jovelyn Gonzaga, Aby Maraño, Dindin Manabat, Myla Pablo, Mika Reyes, Rhea Dimaculangan and Denden Lazaro are among the stars who joined the tryouts to seek for a spot in the national team.
Jaja Santiago also showed up, but didn’t take part of the drills as she still has to train with National University that is preparing for the University Athketic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) wars on Feb. 4.
Same goes for Kathy Bersola, who was in playing attire, but had to leave early to join the training of University of the Philippines
Seasoned mentor Francis Vicente spearheaded the event with the help of Kungfu Reyes and Ian Fernandez of University of Santo Tomas, Nene Ybañez of Generika, Ronald Dulay of Foton, Benson Bocboc of La Salle as well as Brian Esquibel.
Despite such great attendance, Vicente still hopes other players to show up.
But if it will not happen as expected, Vicente stressed that he can already see some potential players from those who attended the first day.
Renowned players from University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) schools were no show in the tryout.
Vicente, however, said he respects their commitment to their respective schools and tournament.
But he hopes that they would understand the importance of forming the national team.
“Ang kausap mo dyan buong sambayanang Pilipino. So, why can’t we give this opportunity sa mga bata? Let them reach their dreams because the opportunity only knocks once. But, it’s up to them. Hindi ko naman sila pinipilit eh.”
Vicente said he was delighted at how the first day of the tryouts went. But still, the question is: Will his wish of forming a dream team be granted?