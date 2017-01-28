Stars align as LVPI holds tryouts

A total of 37 aspirants, including the country’s brightest stars, attended the first of the three-day tryout for the national team that will compete in the AVC Asian Women’s Club Championship in Manila and the 29th Southeast Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur.

The first day of the tryouts was all about physical fitness examinations to determine the conditioning of the players.

Former national team campaigners Rachel Anne Daquis, Jovelyn Gonzaga, Aby Maraño, Dindin Manabat, Myla Pablo, Mika Reyes, Rhea Dimaculangan and Denden Lazaro are among the stars who joined the tryouts to seek for a spot in the national team.

Jaja Santiago also showed up, but didn’t take part of the drills as she still has to train with National University that is preparing for the University Athketic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) wars on Feb. 4.

Same goes for Kathy Bersola, who was in playing attire, but had to leave early to join the training of University of the Philippines

Seasoned mentor Francis Vicente spearheaded the event with the help of Kungfu Reyes and Ian Fernandez of University of Santo Tomas, Nene Ybañez of Generika, Ronald Dulay of Foton, Benson Bocboc of La Salle as well as Brian Esquibel.

Despite such great attendance, Vicente still hopes other players to show up.

“May kulang pa. Hindi pa ako satisfied. Basta meron akong wishlist eh. Yung wishlist ko sana matupad kasi dream ‘yon eh – dream line up ‘yon.”

But if it will not happen as expected, Vicente stressed that he can already see some potential players from those who attended the first day.

“Pero pag hindi marami naman magagaling dyan eh. Basta may wishlist tayo.”

Respect

Renowned players from University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) schools were no show in the tryout.

Vicente, however, said he respects their commitment to their respective schools and tournament.

“Well, I respect that. Siyempre may tournament. Meron silang commitment sa kani-kanilang school. ‘Yun yung gusto nila eh. Hindi ko sila pwede i-hold don and I respect that.”

But he hopes that they would understand the importance of forming the national team.

“Kaya lang what were talking about here is the Philippine flag. It’s not about LVPI, PVF, V-League, and PSL. It’s about the Philippine flag.” “Kaya lang what were talking about here is the Philippine flag. It’s not about LVPI, PVF, V-League, and PSL. It’s about the Philippine flag.” “Ang kausap mo dyan buong sambayanang Pilipino. So, why can’t we give this opportunity sa mga bata? Let them reach their dreams because the opportunity only knocks once. But, it’s up to them. Hindi ko naman sila pinipilit eh.”

Vicente said he was delighted at how the first day of the tryouts went. But still, the question is: Will his wish of forming a dream team be granted?