‘Special accommodation’ for SSC, NU players

The Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. (LVPI) is very much willing to give “special accommodation” to players aspiring to become part of the national team, but are still tied up with various commitments with their respective collegiate teams.

LVPI acting president Peter Cayco said Gretchel Soltones, Jasmine Nabor, Jaja Santiago and other top prospects from San Sebastian College and National University can simply show up, have their names listed and talk to national team head coach Francis Vicente before being allowed to go.

Cayco said the federation would very flexible as it understands that San Sebastian is in the thick of its championship campaign in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) while NU will kick off its bid in the Univeristy Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) on February 4.

Soltones, the star spiker of the Lady Stags who saw action in the AVC Asian U23 Women’s Championship and the 28th Southeast Asian Games two years ago, expressed her intention to join the tryouts pending the decision of her coach, Roger Gorayeb.

Same goes for Santiago, who said that serving the country through volleyball is a golden opportunity that comes only once in a lifetime.

But in a shocking twist, Gorayeb said he won’t allow his players from San Sebastian and NU to join the nationwide tryouts, stressing that both teams are in the heat of their preparation for serious battles ahead.

Even worst, he scheduled a training with the Lady Bulldogs on Saturday – the exact day of the tryouts for the national women’s team at the Arellano University gymnasium in Taft Avenue, Manila.

Cayco doesn’t see any problem with that.

"If these players have commitments with their respective schools, but are eager to be part of the national team, all they have to do is to show up, have their names listed in the attendance sheet and they are free to go. If they can't do it in the afternoon because of training, they can go there in the morning during the men's tryouts." "We would be very flexible. All we want to see is their commitment to the national team." "We understand their situation. But playing for the national team is a source of pride, not only for themselves, but also for their friends, families and schools. It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I hope they grab it."

Cayco stressed that those who will fail to show up can still join the Visayas and Mindanao legs of the selection process next month.

All cleared

The schedule of the tryouts has the blessings of both the NCAA and the UAAP.

An LVPI insider said the federation had already sent a letter to both leagues where they threw their full commitment behind the national team program.

Cayco, whose family owns Arellano University, represents the NCAA while Rodrigo Roque of University of the East represents the UAAP in the LVPI board.

The source added that top LVPI executives also reached out to the rectors of San Sebastian as well as to the athletic director of NU, Nilo Ocampo, to make sure that prospects from both schools would show up.

“Everything has been cleared. The players from both schools have nothing to worry about.”

Save for Gorayeb, who coached the national women’s team to a disappointing fifth place finish in the previous SEA Games, all coaches are supportive of the national team program.

Kungfu Reyes of University of Santo Tomas and Ramil de Jesus of De La Salle University are even willing to lend a hand if the need arises.

Reyes was part of Vicente’s coaching staff in the high school team of University of Santo Tomas when they produced talents like Alyssa Valdez, Kim Fajardo, Dindin Manabat, Aerial Patnongon, Maruja Banaticla and Santiago.