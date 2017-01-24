Soltones unsure of joining tryouts

Gretchel Soltones of San Sebastian College has yet to decide whether to join the tryouts for the national team that would campaign in the AVC Asian Women’s Seniors Championship and the 29thSoutheast Asian Games.

The power-hitting open spiker from Catmon, Cebu said her decision greatly lies on her head coach Roger Gorayeb, whom she treats as her second father.

In a previous statement, head coach Francis Vicente admitted that he is quite intrigued with the talent of Soltones, saying that she would surely be a major asset to the national team, especially since she’s already part of the squad that saw action in the 28th SEA Games in Singapore in 2015.

Superstar Alyssa Valdez was the first to express her intention to join the tryouts while Dindin Manabat and Jaja Santiago also threw in their respective commitments.

Multiple sources said Denden Lazaro, Ara Galang, Bang Pineda, Mika Reyes and Aby Marano would also show up in the tryouts set on January 28, 29 and 31 at Arellano University in Taft Avenue, Manila.

Soltones, however, remains unsure.

“Naghi-hintay lang po ako sa Tatay ko, si coach Roger Goreyeb, na magsabi sa akin ung ano ang gagawin ko. Sya naman po kasi ang nagga-guide sa akin dito.” “Naghi-hintay lang po ako sa Tatay ko, si coach Roger Goreyeb, na magsabi sa akin ung ano ang gagawin ko. Sya naman po kasi ang nagga-guide sa akin dito.” “So kung papuntahin nya ako, pupunta ako. Kung hindi naman, okay lang din.”

Eyes on the prize

Soltones and the rest of the Lady Stags are currently a win shy of sweeping the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) women’s volleyball tournament.

A sweep of the eliminations would automatically send them to the finals with a thrice-to-beat advantage.

She said Gorayeb wants her to focus on the task at hand, which is to win a title for the school before she finally kisses her collegiate career goodbye.

“Hindi pa kami nakakapag-usap tungkol doon. Wala pa syang (Gorayeb) binabanggit sa akin. Saka feeling ko po ayaw pa nya ng distractions ngayon.” “Hindi pa kami nakakapag-usap tungkol doon. Wala pa syang (Gorayeb) binabanggit sa akin. Saka feeling ko po ayaw pa nya ng distractions ngayon.” “Gusto nya focus muna ako dito kasi last year ko na at saka gusto ko din makuha ang korona.” “Pero sana magkaroon ng chance pero tingnan natin.”

Last year, the Lady Stags had a perfect season as they clinched the thrice-to-beat incentive in the finals.

They, however, were overpowered by the hungry College of Saint Benilde.

And this is something Soltones doesn’t want to happen.

“Bigo po ako ng apat na taon so this time sana makuha ko na.”