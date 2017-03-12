Soltones is a one-man army

The Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. (LVPI) formally wrapped up its nationwide selection process for members of the national pool by staging a one-day tryouts for players competing in the NCAA and UAAP Sunday at the Arellano University gym in Manila.

Unfortunately, only a single player showed up like a one-man army: Gretchel Soltones.

Showing up in her competition attire with knee pads and Kinesio tapes on her legs, Soltones arrived a little past 11 am — or more than two hours past the 9 am workout scheduled by national team head coach Francis Vicente for collegiate players looking to join the 24-man national pool that will compete in two major international tournaments this August.

She was one of the nine players invited in the fourth and final leg of the tryouts.

Other players who were called, but didn’t make it were Jia Morado, Kat Tolentino and Maddie Maddayag of Ateneo, Jasmine Nabor of National University, Kim Dy and Dawn Macandili of La Salle and Remy Palma and Toni Basas of Far Eastern University.

Soltones entered the LVPI office and quickly declared her readiness to train even if she has nobody to work with.

“Coach, ready na po ako. Para sa bayan.”

Vicente as well as assistant coaches Brian Esquibel, Ronald Dulay and Nene Chavez, however, asked her to fill out the information sheet, instead.

Full commitment

Playing for flag and country is nothing new for Soltones.

Two years ago, she was part of the National Team that saw action in the AVC Asian U23 Women’s Championship at Philsports Arena. Few months later, she campaigned with superstars Alyssa Valdez, Jaja Santiago, Rachel Anne Daquis and Jovelyn Gonzaga in the Southeast Asian Games in Singapore.

Although the Nationals emerged without a medal, competing in the SEA Games put the country back in international volleyball map and opened the eyes of young players like Soltones how it feels to represent the flag and country in a major international tournament.

True enough, that burning pride and passion served as the driving force for Soltones to show up.

“Syempre po, hindi naman tayo forever na bata, so as long as I can do training, gagamitin ko yun to serve the country.” “Syempre po, hindi naman tayo forever na bata, so as long as I can do training, gagamitin ko yun to serve the country.” “Gusto ko ulit i-try sa sarili ko kung hanggang saan ako, kung kaya ko ba ulit ipaglaban ang bansa natin.”

But Soltones has to thread the eye of a needle before cracking into the 12-woman roster.

She has to prove her worth as the national pool is expected to be overflowing with talents in the open spiker position with Valdez, Myla Pablo, Daquis, Ara Galang, Cha Cruz, Elaine Kasilag and Royse Tubino all fighting for their respective slots.

“Siguro I’ll just believe in myself. I will just do my thing and I will let my coaches decide. I’m willing to do my best.” “Siguro I’ll just believe in myself. I will just do my thing and I will let my coaches decide. I’m willing to do my best.” “And yes, I am fully committed to be part of the national training program. Full commitment.”

‘It’s okay’

Although eight of the nine invited players failed to show up, Vicente isn’t worried.

He said he fully understands their situation as being part of the national pool would be a full-time job that requires commitment, dedication and good work ethic, especially since the LVPI is reportedly eyeing to come up with a daily training routine for the next five months which could be very taxing to student-athletes.

He said their absence could be a blessing in disguise as they can open additional slots to other players who are more eager to be part of the team.

“No worries. It’s okay.” “No worries. It’s okay.” “At least we can now move on and deliberate on the final list, which we will announce on Tuesday. At least wala na tayong hinihintay.”

An LVPI insider, however, said the two La Salle stars – Dy and Macandili – reached out to Vicente last night to excuse themselves for the final leg of the tryouts due to their UAAP match against National University later in the day.

The source refused to speculate whether Vicente would grant their request, but both Dy and Macandili came up with an assurance that they will show up and submit themselves to battery tests when the training camp formally opens on Wednesday.

“We know it’s a valid excuse since the tryouts collide with their UAAP game, but we don’t know whether coach Francis would grant their request. I think it’s one of the matters that would be tackled during the coaches’ deliberation on Monday.”

Vicente refused to issue any comment, saying that the excuse of Dy and Macandili may be valid, but it’s still up to the coaches to decide.

But the good thing is, with Soltones showing up, things are now looking good for the national squad as it enters the homestretch of its formation.