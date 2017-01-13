Sammy’s blueprint

Seasoned mentor Sammy Acaylar formally confirmed his willingness to handle the men’s national team that will campaign in the 29th Southeast Asian Games in August.

Acaylar is going to return to a familiar battleground.

He served as head coach of the men’s team in the Singapore SEA Games in 1993 following a bronze-medal finish as an assistant coach to Emil Lontoc when the country hosted the Games in 1991.

With Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. (LVPI) acting president Peter Cayco formally giving him the mandate to call the shots anew in the Kuala Lumpur conclave, Acaylar said it’s about time for the men’s team to step out of the shadows of their more successful, more popular female counterparts.

“I really want to handle the men’s team because it’s really my expertise.” “I really want to handle the men’s team because it’s really my expertise.” “Men’s team is always falling behind the women’s team in volleyball. So I want to help them. I want to make them win in the SEA Games in increase their market value.”

He said the massive support of LVPI could lead to an impressive campaign.

“My potential ang lalaki, kulang lang talaga sa exposure. Kulang din sya sa suporta kaya nga I’m thankful to Sir Joey (Romasanta) and Sir Peter (Cayco) for supporting it. I know we’re on the right track.”

Combing the rough

Acaylar said he is willing to penetrate the countryside just to find gems in the rough.

And even with his tight schedule as head coach of the men’s and women’s team as well as athletic director of University of Perpetual Help, Acaylar is willing to spend a lot of time just to come up with a solid team capable of emerging with a podium finish.

“Of course, there will be nationwide tryouts.” “Of course, there will be nationwide tryouts.” “I want to be fair to those in the provinces. I don’t want them to say na nasa Manila lang lahat ng magagaling. Actually, ang mga magagaling nasa probinsya. Nagkataon lang na pumunta sila dito sa Manila.”

He said he will buckle down to work as early as last week of January.

“So tryout muna sa Luzon by the last week of January. Maybe a week after, sa Cebu naman then Davao. I want to give everybody a chance.”

Potential players

But this early, some players are already in Acaylar’s radar.

He said he wants to come up with a team that has representation from the UAAP, NCAA, Armed Forces, club teams and those from the provinces.

“I already have players (in mind) who are full of potential. I will tap those from the UAAP, from the NCAA, from the military, from the club teams, and from the provinces if there’s any.” “I already have players (in mind) who are full of potential. I will tap those from the UAAP, from the NCAA, from the military, from the club teams, and from the provinces if there’s any.” “This early, we already have Ranran Abdilla, Mark Gil Alfafara, Rey Taneo, Howard Mojica and Ysay Marasigan from Ateneo. It’s just up to them if they will show up for tryouts. I will invite all of them.”

Acaylar said he is eyeing no less than a podium finish.

“There’s nothing impossible. Bilog ang bola. Hindi natin alam ang pwedeng mangyari. It depends na lang kung papano ko gagawing isang buong team yung bibitbitin ko sa SEA Games.”