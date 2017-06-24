Rachel hones Mika’s leadership

Rachel Anne Daquis may be out of the national women’s team, but she left a legacy that her former teammates will cherish as they embark on a grueling journey in the AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship and the 29th SEA Games this August.

Team captain Mika Reyes revealed that she picked up Daquis’ leadership during their time together in the AVC Asian Women’s Club Championship in Kazakhstan.

She said Daquis is a true leader inside and outside the court and she wants to apply all the lessons she learned from her when they compete against the best volleyball players in Asia.

And for a many-time national team member like Daquis, being a team captain is a major responsibility that needs to fulfill.

“Siyempre may kanya-kanyang responsibility ‘yan and sabi nga ni ate Rachel, kasi siya talaga yung nagagalit sakin noong nasa Kazakhstan kami, sabi niya: “Siyempre ikaw lang din ‘yung taga-remind.'”

Aside from the AVC Asian Club tourney, Daquis was also Reyes’ team captain during the FIVB Women’s Club World Championship, a crucial tourney that was held in Manila last year.

Selfless leader

Reyes said the best thing she learned from Daquis about being a leader is putting the team on top of your priorities.

For her, being a leader means being selfless.

“Ang pinaka-natandaan ko na sinabi niya na as a team captain mas uunahin mo ‘yung kapakanan ng ibang tao before sa sarili mo.”

At the back of her mind, Reyes knows that she’s carrying a big responsibility as captain of the team.

“It’s a really big responsibility.”

She has never been appointed as team captain all her life, until she displayed her leadership during the charity event dubbed as “Clash of Heroes” last May.

National team head coach Francis Vicente was impressed at how Reyes handled her team and towed it to victory, even if she knew that they were shorthanded.

Reyes said she just doesn’t want to take her role negatively.

She knows her teammates will be there to back her up.

“Ayoko lang siya i-take negatively kasi ako lang din ang mahihirapan doon. Sobrang may tiwala naman ako sa mga teammates ko na hindi naman na kami mga bata and ang makakasama ko dito naging captains na rin na kanya-kanyang leaders sa kanilang teams.”

They already know their duties and responsibilities, but Reyes will always be there to remind them of it.

And she will have one special person to turn to when things are getting sour: Rachel Anne Daquis.