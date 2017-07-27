Quiel replaces Dolor

SUWON CITY, South Korea — After a careful deliberation, Philippine men’s volleyball team head coach Sammy Acaylar named another player from Far Eastern University as a replacement for injured Greg Dolor.

He is Peter John Quiel.

Quiel is one of the two reserve players of the national squad together with the Cebu-native John Eduard Carascal.

Acaylar said he and his coaching staff unanimously voted Quiel to fill in the void left by Dolor after he suffered an open wound, fractured left pinky during a blocking drill Wednesday.

“We have two reserves Peter Quiel and John Carascal. We coaches voted for Peter Quiel, all of us.”

The 19-year-old Quiel from Dumangas, Iloilo has been very impressive in providing quality minutes off the bench during the squad’s training and tune-up games.

He vowed to deliver for the flag and for his fallen teammate, Dolor, as his name will be formally included in the 12-man roster for the biennial meet.

“Challenge po sa akin ito (na maging kapalit ni Dolor). Gagawin ko po ang best ko para makatulong sa team at para po sa bayan.”

Acaylar cleared that the decision was based according to the rules that indicate replacement players can only be tapped from the team’s reserve list.

“We cannot get any other player (outside of the national team) because only those from the 14 names that the Philippine Sports Commission submitted (entry by names) to the Malaysian SEA Games Organizing Committee will be allowed to participate.”

Only the Final 12 will fly to Malaysia to carry the country’s hopes of landing a podium finish after more than two decades of drought.

Dolor, for one, was advised to stay for another day at the Soo Hospital before flying back to Manila on Friday night.