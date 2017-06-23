Queen Rachel steps down

Rachel Anne Daquis – the country’s face in the international arena – formally relinquished her spot in the national women’s team headed for the AVC Senior Women’s Championship and the Southeast Asian Games.

In a letter sent to Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. (LVPI) acting president Peter Cayco, Daquis thanked the federation for the golden opportunity and reiterated her passion to represent the country in the international stage.

Unfortunately, she had no choice but to decline the membership after recently finding out that the SEA Games will be in direct conflict with her plan to take up a specialized training course, which would pave the way for her to become a fitness ambassador.

The course, which is being offered only once a year, starts on Aug. 7, making her unavailable for the Asian Seniors from Aug. 9 to 17 and the SEA Games from Aug. 19 to 31.

Daquis will be a major loss to the national team.

She, in fact, is a grizzled veteran after campaign in various Asian tourneys and the previous SEA Games in Singapore. Last year, when the country hosted the FIVB Women’s Club World Championship, Daquis was tapped as team captain, a solid testament of her strong leadership and dedication to serve the country through volleyball.

“It was a very difficult decision for me given that I have always aspired to represent our country.”

“I am very grateful you have considered me to be included in the team lineup, but I feel that there are other more capable candidates that can contribute more effectively to the team given the other priorities in my life that I must consider.”

But Daquis stressed that her doors will remain open for the national team while setting her sights on helping Cignal claim the crown in the ongoing Philippine Superliga (PSL) All-Filipino Conference.

“Please take note that once I finished my studies, I will be more than willing to join and play again given the opportunity.”

“I am very excited with my new adventure of becoming a fitness ambassador here in the country. I wish the team the best of luck and I will pray for their success.”

Heavy heart

Cayco said they have no choice but to accept Daquis’ decision with a heavy heart.

He said Daquis is an integral part of the squad as it embarked on its difficult journey of returning to international prominence.

Her strong veteran presence in the continental and regional tourneys will surely be missed as well as her offensive prowess, something that made her a household name in the international arenas.

But Daquis won’t be out for long.

Cayco stressed that the campaign of the national team will not end in the SEA Games since they still have other international tourneys ahead, including a four-nation regional meet, the Asian Championships and the Asian Games next year.

“We will definitely miss Rachel’s (veteran) presence.”

“But this is not yet the end. We still have a lot of international tournaments ahead and we’re very optimistic that she would join us. For now, we want to thank her for being part of our preparation and we’re wishing the best of luck in her endeavor.”

PSL president Ramon “Tats” Suzara, who acts as special adviser to the national team, echoed Cayco’s statement, saying that Daquis will always occupy a special place in the national team program, which will run for three years and culminate in 2020 following the country’s hosting of the SEA Games in 2019.

For the meantime, Kim Dy of F2 Logistics will take her spot.

“I feel so bad that Rachel left. There must be a reason.”

“The doors of the national team will always be open to a good player like Rachel. She’s welcome to come back anytime.”

Cayco and Suzara couldn’t hide their sadness over Daquis’ decision.

Daquis may not see action in the Asian Seniors, but at the back of their minds, they know that she will return stronger, better than ever.

Queen Rachel will definitely be back.