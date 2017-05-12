One last chance for Marck

Sammy Acaylar is giving Ateneo superstar Marck Espejo one last chance, one last push to display his talent and convince him that he deserves to be part of the men’s national team headed for the 29th Southeast Asian Games this August.

Acaylar, a seasoned mentor whose highlight of his career was when he assisted Russian coach Stav Lyugaylo in spearheading the national women’s team to a golden finish in the 1993 SEA Games, said his doors remain wide open for Espejo to enter.

But the Ateneo de Manila superstar also has to do his part and fight for his slot in the Clash of Heroes set this Monday at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Acaylar included Espejo in the roster of Pilipinas-Red team that will challenge the Pilipinas-Blue team led by reigning NCAA Most Valuable Player Johnvic de Guzman of College of Saint Benilde in the spectacle that serves as the final leg of the national tryouts.

The 25-man pool would be cut into 18 and nobody’s job is safe, except that of de Guzman, who was already appointed as team captain.

Acaylar said Espejo has yet to show up in their daily training despite the Blue Eagles formally clinching the UAAP crown.

“He has yet to show up, but we’re giving him one last chance.”

“He’s still welcome to join the team provided that he shows up on Monday for the final tryouts. If not, then we have no choice but to move on without him.”

Golden talent

While de Guzman is billed as the face of men’s volleyball for his good looks and great attitude, Espejo is arguably the most decorated among this batch of talents.

He built a personal dynasty in the UAAP after leading Ateneo to three titles in four finals appearances. He barged into the league as a special talent, winning the Rookie of the Year and MVP honors on the same year to become a four-time MVP awardee.

In the previous SEA Games in Singapore, he was part of the national team that gave other squads a run for their money.

That’s why Acaylar is dead serious in drafting him for the national team.

In fact, he sent Espejo and Ateneo a couple of invitation letters asking if he can come over to train with other aspirants in their daily workout at the Arellano gymnasium.

But he was unlucky.

“This shows how much we respect and recognize his talent.”

“We want the national team to be inclusive, everybody is welcome to join, especially a talented player like Marck Espejo.”

Sources, however, said the chance of Espejo showing up for Clash of Heroes is getting nil after Ateneo coaching staff suddenly set a training on Monday, 4 pm – the exact day and time of the final tryouts.

But Acaylar isn’t worried.

After all, the doors of the national team are still open.

It’s now up to Espejo to make the next move.