NT training goes full blast

Now that the final roster has been formally announced, the national women’s team shift its training to a higher gear in a bid to prepare for two major international tournaments ahead.

Team captain Mika Reyes was in attendance during the national team workout Friday morning at the Arellano School of Law gym in Taft Avenue, Manila.

Aside from her, veterans Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Jovelyn Gonzaga and Rhea Dimaculangan were also there as well as Kim Fajardo, Dawn Macandili, Aby Marano, Gen Casugod, Jaja Santiago, Maika Ortiz, Alyssa Valdez, Denden Lazaro and Frances Molina.

Marivic Meneses was also around despite failing to survive the final cut for the squad that will campaign in the AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship and the 29th Southeast Asian Games this August.

Meneses, however, remains part of the 18-woman pool and will be on-call just in case something happens to one of the 14 members.

Assistant coaches Ronald Dulay and Brian Esquibel supervised the workout with former men’s team skipper Ian Fernandez working on their skills.

Only Rachel Anne Daquis failed to make it due to personal reason. She, however, told the coaching staff that she would be around in the next training.

Head coach Francis Vicente said the training would be done regularly for three hours a day despite the ongoing Philippine Superliga (PSL) All-Filipino Conference.

They would also fly to Japan from July 18 to 26 and China from July 27 to Aug. 2 for grueling training in the final leg of their preparation.

“We’re now going full blast.”

“The tournaments are just two months away and we have a lot of catching ups to do. I hope we will be prepared mentally, physically and emotionally when we start our international campaign in the Asian Seniors in the first week of August.”

Aside from the women’s team, the men’s team training is already full blast with no less than seasoned drillmaster Sammy Acaylar calling the shots.

Full support

PSL president Ramon “Tats” Suzara said the league is very supportive to the national team program.

In fact, aside from lending 13 of the 14 players in the national roster, the PSL also decided to shorten the ongoing PSL All-Filipino Conference to accommodate the national team training in Japan and Korea.

Sources also bared that it was Suzara who made the foreign training possible for being the chairman of the powerful marketing and development committee of the Asian Volleyball Confederation.

“This is our way of showing our support to the national team program.”

“The league is one with LVPI in forming a competitive national team and plotting its return to glory. We feel that this lofty goal will be achieved if club leagues will make some sacrifices like making their players available and synchronizing their calendar with that of the national team.”

Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. acting president Peter Cayco expressed his gratitude to the cooperation of both the PSL and the Premier Volleyball League (PVL), where most players came from.

“We want to express our gratitude to the two prestigious club leagues in the country, the PSL and PVL, for being with us in this noble mission.”

“We hope that this great cooperation between the federation and the stakeholders will lead to success in the international arena starting with the SEA Games this August.”