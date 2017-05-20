NT to take ‘social media diet’

Do not be surprised if your favorite players take a break from social media.

National women’s team head coach Francis Vicente said he’s planning to cut down the players’ use of social media so they can focus on training for two major international tournaments this August.

A known disciplinarian and father figure to some of the country’s brightest players, Vicente said he expects the national players to be very busy in the next few weeks and taking a “social media diet” would greatly help them keep their eyes on the prize.

He said as soon as the majority of the team arrives from the AVC Asian Women’s Club Championship in Kazakhstan, they will buckle down to business and implement daily training that will not be in conflict with that of their club teams in the Philippine Superliga (PSL).

Then, they will leave for Davao and Cebu for another legs of Clash of Heroes before going to Japan on July 18 for a two-week training camp under noted Japanese mentors.

Once they return, it’s going to be game time as the AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship would be held followed shortly by the 29th Southeast Asian Games.

“We’re going to be very busy.”

“That’s why I will ask them to cut down on social media. Totohanan na ito. I want the team to train very hard and see results.”

Taking a break from social media is nothing new whenever a major competition is looming.

Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes, for one, has this rule of surrendering the entire team’s mobile phones few days before an international tournament.

Vicente added that taking a break from social media is a small sacrifice everybody has to make.

He, in fact, is willing to make a major sacrifice and take a break from his coaching duties at University of the East so he can focus on the national team.

“I will sacrifice my job at UE to serve the national team.”

“Everybody has to make their respective sacrifices and commitments. We’re no longer carrying the name of our respective universities or clubs – we’re now carrying the name of our country. And we have to prove that we deserve to be called members of the Philippine Team.”