NT sweeps host, claims semis spot

Thursday, 24 Aug 2017
Nads Ong - @nadineisreal
Photo courtesy of Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

The national women’s volleyball team opened its campaign on a high-note when it demolished host Malaysia 25-18, 25-11, 25-16 in the 29th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games Thursday at the MITEC Hall 11 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The Nationals are assured of a semis spot with the win. They will join Vietnam as Malaysia ended the preliminaries with a 0-2 record in Group B.

Despite being loudly cheered by its home crowd, Malaysia could hardly answer with the Philippines’ missiles from the service and attack line as soon as it found its groove in the second set.

With that, Kim Fajardo urged the host to call an early time out after serving four aces in a row, 5-0.

Low Mei Cing was the lone bright spot for Malaysia as she finished with 15 points.

6-foot-5 Jaja Santiago and Aby Maraño, on the other hand, delivered 13 and 11 markers for the Philippines, respectively.

The Nationals will next face the 2015 Singapore edition silver medal winner Vietnam, the same squad they clobbered in the recent Asian Seniors in Manila.

The last time the Philippines reached the semifinals of the prestigious tourney was in 2005 when it also won bronze at its home soil.

Related

SEA Games

Men’s NT bombs out of medal race
SEA Games

Nationals eye strong start
SEA Games

SEA Games Volleyball 2017 – 6 top players to watch

Popular

PSL

National Team makes major switch
AVC

Will Dawn see action in SEA Games?
SEA Games

SEA Games Volleyball 2017: When, Where & How to watch

Latest

AVC Championship

NT expects Vietnamese fightback
SEA Games

Men’s NT drops SEAG opener
AVC

Japan wins fourth AVC crown