NT seek to rise in ‘Land of Rising Sun’

The training camp in Japan will ultimately decide the fate of the national women’s volleyball team in two major tournaments ahead – the AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship and the 29th Southeast Asian Games.

A ranking volleyball official from Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. revealed that the trip is already a done deal and will be a 17-day camp in three Japanese cities – Okayama, Kobe and Osaka – from June 17 to August 2.

The source said top university and club teams would test the national team’s mettle while prominent Japanese drillmasters will work on their skills, defense and character in a grueling twice-a-day training.

A possible social media hiatus among players and coaches is also in the offing as part of their discipline and character-building.

Skipper Mika Reyes will lead the delegation together with Rachel Anne Daquis, Dawn Macandili, Frances Molina, Jaja Santiago, Aiza Pontillas, Jovelyn Gonzaga, Aby Marano, Gen Casugod, Maika Ortiz, Rhea Dimaculangan, Alyssa Valdez, Kim Fajardo and Denden Lazaro.

Head coach Francis Vicente will also be there as well as assistant coaches Nene Ybanez, Ronald Dulay, Kungfu Reyes and Brian Esquibel.

A physical therapist, team doctor, administration assistant and media officer will also be part of this high-profile training.

“This is going to be an ultimate test to the national team so we expect everybody — as in everybody — to be on board.”

“The Japanese trip is not a picnic. There, they will do nothing but to play volleyball, develop their chemistry and be ready to compete internationally. We expect them to make a huge progress after this training.”

The source said the training wouldn’t be possible without Philippine Superliga (PSL) president and Asian Volleyball Confederation executive Ramon Suzara, who enjoys good relationship with the Japanese Volleyball Association.

Massive impact

Japan — the 6th best volleyball-playing country — is known for its hard work, discipline work ethic.

Filipino fans witnessed first-hand how a Japanese trainer in Shun Takahashi improved the defense of the PSL Manila squad in the FIVB World Club Championship that the country hosted last year.

They were also dazzled by the impressive floor defense displayed by Yuri Fukuda, a pint-sized libero from Hiroshima who manned the backline for the PSL stars in the same tourney.

That’s why the Japanese training is set to make a massive impact on the national team’s preparation for the two major international tourneys ahead.

In fact, the national women’s team of Ybanez, Rosemarie Prochina, Len Escollante and Thelma Barina-Rojas also had a one-month training in Japan before they won the gold medal in the Singapore SEA Games in 1993.

Also, Tina Salak emerged from a young spiker into a legendary setter in a Japanese training.

The last local club that went to Japan is Cignal.

The HD Spikers trained there for just few days, but the improvement in their blocking and floor defense is very obvious in their campaign in the ongoing PSL All-Filipino Conference.

“The national team will be in Japan not just for three or four days – but 17 days.”

“This is the most important part of their preparation. This will make a massive impact not only in their volleyball skills, but character and discipline as athletes as well.”

The source said they expect the national team to finally rise.

And there’s no better place to start than in the Land of the Rising Sun.