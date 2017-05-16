NT sacking sends Alfafara to tears

Mark Alfafara’s chances of making it to the national team evaporated in thin air as national head coach Sammy Acaylar announced that the door is already closed.

Alfafara, alongside with other Cignal stars Bonjomar Castel, Lorenzo Capate, Peter Torres, Herschel Ramos and Erickson Ramos did not see action in the Clash of Heroes that prompted Acaylar to drop them out of the pool.

Cignal barred them from participating, claiming that it failed to receive invitation from Larong Volleyball ng Pilipinas, Inc.

But Alfafara admitted that he doesn’t want to miss this chance of donning the national colors after he gave up his slot in the 28th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games.

He’s been dreaming of it.

And he believes that now would be the perfect time to achieve it.

Disappointed

Despite his lion-hearted image, the former University of Santo Tomas star didn’t deny how disappointed he was with Acaylar’s decision.

“Kahapon kasi, aaminin ko umiyak talaga ako sa ensayo.”

“Siyempre, medyo nalungkot talaga kasi pangarap ko talaga siya eh (to play in SEA Games). Tapos for the second time around, hindi na naman ako makakasali.”

Alfafara and his teammates whose also part of the national pool had actually been training under Acaylar’s mentorship for the past few months.

But with just a blink of an eye, they suddenly lost their chance of making it to the 18-man pool that will banner the flag of the country in the 29th SEA Games this August in Kuala Lumpur.

Respect

Alfafara was left with no choice but to accept and respect the decision.

He said he has no authority to question the verdict.

“Siyempre, medyo na-disappoint. Pero hindi ko hawak lahat. I respect kung ano ang desisyon nila. Ayokong i-question sila kung bakit ganoon? Nire-respeto ko sila.”

However, he’s still crossing his fingers to be given another chance to prove his worth in the national team.

“If given the chance the maglaro, go ako.”

“Hindi ko pipigilan ang sarili ko na dahil tinanggal ako, ayaw ko na. If given the chance, maglalaro talaga ako.”

Alfafara badly wants to secure a slot in the final 18 – all for the country’s pride and glory.