NT out to relieve ‘Glory of 93’

A program that reached its peak 24 years ago is making a grand comeback.

Philippine Superliga (PSL) president Ramon Suzara dusted off an old training program, hoping that it will do its magic when the country marches to the AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship and the Southeast Asian Games.

Suzara, who stands as special adviser to the national team program, said the training in Japan from July 17 to Aug. 2 would surely be a major boost as it will help improve the team’s defense, discipline and character inside and outside the court.

The national squad will have grueling training in Okayama City from July 18 to 26 before taking a more than two-hour train ride to Kobe for the second phase of training until Aug. 1.

Suzara said Japanese coaches would train local players to perfection while topnotch club and university teams will test their mettle in 17 grueling days of hardcore volleyball.

“I told the Japanese coaches na dapat pahirapan nila ang (national) team natin sa ensayo. Yung halos hindi na sila makakabangon sa pagod.”

Old magic

Suzara couldn’t help by feel nostalgic with the effect of the Japanese training in the national team program.

He said it was the same program used when the Philippines conquered its last gold medal in the SEA Games in 1993.

Bannered by Nene Ybanez-Chavez, Rosemarie Prochina and Thelma Barina-Rojas, the national team kicked off its bid in the Land of Rising Sun and ended in the medal podium with shiny gold medals hanging on their necks.

Russian Stav Lyugaylo handled the team with Emil Lontoc and Sammy Acaylar as assistant coaches.

Suzara, for his part, was then the secretary-general of the Philippine Amateur Volleyball Association and was instrumental in crafting the national team program.

He said the team went to Japan one week before the Singapore SEA Games that enabled them to overpower Thailand in the gold-medal match.

“One month before the SEA Games we went on a training in Japan and it has been a big help. The team peaked perfectly before the SEA Games we beat Thailand.”

“The Japan training is very important. It is the same program that gave us the gold medal in 1993.”

“That’s why we’re bringing them to Japan so they can experience the same kind of training the 1993 team went through before they won the gold medal in the SEA Games.”

Suzara added that one particular area the team has to work on is its defense.

“We need to work on our defense, especially our floor defense. I’m sure it will be harnessed and perfected in Japan.”

Suzara stressed that nothing is impossible.

All they have to do is to work hard, pray and relieve the ‘Glory of 93.’