NT loses bronze to Vietnam

The national women’s volleyball team settled for fourth place when it fell to Vietnam 25-27, 25-22, 25-20, 25-21 in the bronze medal match of the 29th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games at the MITEC Hall 11 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

After losing the opening set, the Vietnamese, who denied the Filipinas in the preliminary round, regained their composure in the second set and never looked back.

The 19-year old Tran Thi Than Thuy spewed fire and delivered 26 points for the bronze medal winners while team captain Nguyen Thi Ngoc Hoa pumped in 20 markers. Doan Thi Xuan added 10.

6-foot-5 Jaja Santiago shone the brightest for the national squad as she scored 20 points off 17 kills and three aces. Alyssa Valdez and Jovelyn Gonzaga tallied 17 and 13 markers, respectively.

Despite the loss, the Philippines improved a notch higher than the 2015 Singapore edition.