NT expects Vietnamese fightback

KUALA LUMPUR – The national team expects a strong opposition from Vietnam when they clash this Friday in the preliminaries of the women’s volleyball competition of the 29th Southeast Asian Games at the MITEC Hall 8 here.

The Vietnamese have tons of reasons to pounce hard at the Filipinos.

But on top of that is their sorry four-set defeat that they suffered from the home squad in the 19th AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship last week at the Alonte Sports Center in Binan City.

Sources said that loss was so painful that the Vietnamese used it as motivation to steamroll Kazakhstan and Chinese Taipei in the classification phase to finish 5th Asian superpowers like Japan, Thailand, South Korea and China.

“The Vietnamese took the loss very seriously. No wonder, they crushed Kazakhstan and Chinese Taipei in the classification of the AVC Asian Seniors.”

The Asian Seniors, however, is already a thing of the past.

The source, a team insider who requested anonymity for lack of authority to speak, said they would surely be ready against the Vietnamese knowing that they would surely avenge their sorry loss in the Asian Seniors.

Aside from bragging the rights, a victory over the Filipinos would also give them the top seed in the group stage and avert a possible head-on collision with Thailand in the semifinals.

For the Filipinos, emerging successful over Vietnam would show that their previous victory was no fluke.

“It’s going to be a very important victory for us.” “Winning over Vietnam in the SEA Games would validate speculations that the level of volleyball in the country is slowly elevating, that we can now finally win over them. And for us, it’s already a major victory.”

Expected to be on the sidelines in this highly crucial battle is Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. acting president Peter Cayco as well as top Philippine Superliga officials.

There’s also a strong chance that top volleyball patron Department of Foreign Affairs Sec. Alan Peter Cayetano would be in attendance to cheer the Nationals as they gun for this very important victory.