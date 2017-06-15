NT braces for tough grind ahead

The loud uproar on social media strongly contradicts the deafening silence at the Arellano School of Law gymnasium a day after the Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. (LVPI) formally announced the composition of the national women’s volleyball team headed for the 29th Southeast Asian Games.

Save for assistant coach Brian Esquibel, who was seen working on some important documents on a busy Thursday morning, nobody showed up for training.

Team captain Mika Reyes was not there.

Even veterans Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Jovelyn Gonzaga, Rhea Dimaculangan and Maika Ortiz were also not around.

The gym was completely empty.

Esquibel said they called off the day’s training to give them more time to work on the 12-woman roster and make sure that all documents required by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) will be submitted later in the day to beat the June 15 deadline set by the PSC-Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) joint task force for the SEA Games.

“Start na kami ng training bukas (Friday) kasi inaasikaso pa namin ang mga documents ng players na isa-submit sa PSC.”

Uphill climb

The cancellation of Thursday’s training is just a prelude to something bigger.

LVPI acting president Peter Cayco said the team would he having a three-hour training session during Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays until the end of the ongoing Philippine Superliga (PSL) All-Filipino Conference on July 15.

Aside from head coach Francis Vicente, assistant coaches Esquibel, Nene Ybanez and Ronald Dulay will be taking charge of the training while Kungfu Reyes and Ian Fernandez will man the drills.

Strength and conditioning expert Manny Calipes will whip the team to deadly condition while Benson Bocboc handles the scouting and advance statistics.

The team will fly to Japan to set up a training camp starting July 18 before moving it to China on July 27.

It would return on Aug. 2 for the final phase of its training before the AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship erupts on Aug. 9.

Cayco admitted that the road back to the medal podium of the SEA Games is no easy journey, but at least they’re now starting somewhere.

“I’m glad that things are now moving.”

“Regaining our lost glory in the SEA Games isn’t easy. But the most important thing is that everybody is on the same page and ready to go to war.”

The Arellano School of Law gymnasium may be empty on a busy Thursday morning, but it’s perfectly okay.

It’s the calm before a major storm.