No bed of roses for PHL Team

National pool members will have to thread the eye of a needle before formally becoming a member of the national team headed for the AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship and the 29th Southeast Asian Games.

A prominent Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. (LVPI) insider bared that national coach Francis Vicente is serious in coming up with a strong squad that is capable of bringing pride and glory to the country in two major international tournaments.

The source said Vicente decided to increase the pool from 16 to 25 members before ultimately trimming it down to 12 members with two reserve players as the back-to-back international tourneys draw near in August.

The 25-woman pool will be working out twice a day – endurance session from 6 am to 7 am under noted strength and conditioning trainer Manny Calipes and skills training from 1 pm to 4 pm under Vicente and assistant coaches Zenaida Chavez, Brian Esquibel, Ian Fernandez and Kungfu Reyes.

The training camp will open on March 15.

They will also be given foreign training, probably in countries like China and Japan where Asian-style of volleyball is being preached.

"Coach Francis is making sure that no stone will be left unturned in forming a powerful national team. He is very focused on getting the job done and making sure that everybody will be involved." "Remember that the AVC will be held in the country in August. Coach Francis doesn't want to be embarrassed on our home court. That's why he's very focused in coming up with a strong team. He wants to make the country and local fans proud."

The source said the grueling training was designed not only to push the players and increase their level of competitiveness, but also to serve as a test to their character and commitment to the national team program.

“Imagine waking up very early in the morning for endurance training. Then, you have to return around lunch for skills training up to late afternoon. At night, they have to stay late to train with their respective clubs before waking up early the following morning again.”

“It’s really tough. It will surely be a serious test to their character and commitment. Matira ang matibay.”

‘Very tall team’

The source revealed that he already has an idea about the composition of the team, which LVPI acting president Peter Cayco and president Joey Romasanta will announce in the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on March 14.

He said all the stars are there together with at least eight to 10 players above six feet tall.

The pool, however, will be formally completed after the special tryouts for UAAP and NCAA players on March 12 at the Arellano gymnasium in Taft Avenue.

"Coach Francis is looking to form a strong – and very tall – team with a mixture of seasoned veterans and rising stars." "Right from the start, he made it clear that he wants a tall team. He wants to stand a good chance against tall teams like China, Iran and Kazakhstan in the attacking and blocking departments."

When pressed for further details, the source said he doesn’t want to identify the prominent players who cracked the national pool so the announcement of LVPI will not be preempted.