Nene’s Japanese dream

OSAKA, Japan — As members of the national women’s team makes their way to the Panasonic gym here, assistant coach Nene Ybanez-Chavez was unusually quiet.

An avalanche of memories came flooding by.

This venue used to be their training ground.

It witnessed the pain, the hardships, the trials of the national team.

It is where her Japanese dream crashed without even taking off.

And now that she’s back, she’s eager to redeem herself and rewrite history, not as a player, but as a mentor to this new breed of stars.

She put on her shoes and buckled down to work.

It’s going to be another long day.

Pressured

Ybanez-Chavez was arguably the best player in the national team more than two decades ago.

A powerful 6-foot-3 open spiker, Ybanez-Chavez was named Most Valuable Player and Best Outside Spiker when the Philippines won the gold medal in the Singapore Southeast Asian Games in 1993.

With the entire country riding the crest of that massive victory, the Philippine Amateur Volleyball Association (Pava) ordered the national women’s team to cop a bronze medal in the 1994 Hiroshima Asian Games.

It was a tall order.

The federation sent the team to Osaka for a month of training.

“Kailangan daw namin manalo ng bronze.”

“Alam naman namin na mahirap yun kasi nadyan ang China, Japan at Korea. Mas matatangkad at malalakas yun sa amin. Pero kailangan namin sumunod kasi order yun ng Pava. Kailangan namin magensayo ng mabuti.”

Ybanez-Chavez said a Japanese coach, whose name she couldn’t remember, was tasked to serve as their trainer.

The coach was a no non-sense drillmaster who barks instructions as if giving order to the Japanese Imperial Army. He was so strict that Filipino spikers dread every moment in training.

In one unforgettable moment, she noticed that setter Leonora Escollante was giving her all the plays as if her life depends on it. Ybanez-Chavez was dog tired running, jumping, spiking and playing defense that she asked the playmaker to give her a breather.

Finally, Escollante complied.

The Japanese coach called a timeout and screamed at Escollante. He hit her so hard that it stunned the hell out of Ybanez-Chavez and the entire team.

“Nagulat kami.”

“Ayun pala, inutusan si Len (Escollante) ng Hapon na ibigay lahat ng bola sa akin. Hung Hindi nya ibinigay, sinaktan sya. Ganun kahigpit ang Hapon na yun sa ensayo.”

Golden offer

There’s a special reason why the Japanese coach was eager to train Ybanez-Chavez.

He wants to tap her as an import for a Japanese club team — Toyobo Orchis.

Ybanez-Chavez said the coach gave her three-year contract with a monthly salary of $3,000. Aside from that, she can also work in the company and bring her family in case a volleyball career doesn’t pan out.

The coach also handed her 50,000 yen as a ‘gift’ before she could sign the contract.

It was a golden opportunity she couldn’t refused.

“Hindi naman sa pagyayabang pero mabenta ako dito kasi matangkad ako na kaliwete at malakas pumalo. Usually ang mga kaliwete, utility ang position pero ako outside spiker. Gusto nila yun.”

“Magandang offer sana yun. Mahirap tanggihan.”

But the deal had a grand collapse.

The Japanese coach told Ybanez-Chavez that he should be her agent. He also negotiated with her directly instead of coursing it to Pava, through secretary-general Ramon Suzara, who is now the president of the Philippine Superliga.

Ybanez-Chavez, however, said that it wasn’t the major deal-breakers.

“Ayaw ko ang pa-ensayo nung Hapon. Masyado mahirap. Parang bangungot sa akin yun.”

“Umiiyak nga ako kay Sir Tats, sabi ko ibalik na ako sa Mindanao. Gusto ko ng umuwi.”

The Philippines failed to see action in the Asian Games and vowed to defend its gold medal in the Bangkok SEA Games in 1995, instead.

“Pero hindi din ako natuloy dun kasi nabuntis ako six months bago ang SEA Games ng December.”

“Sayang! Maganda sana ang tyansa namin na maidepensa ang korona.”

Thailand copped the gold medal and won the next 10 stagings of the biennial meet.

The Philippines? Well, its chances were doomed and was never able to recover again.

“Kaya nga palagi ko sinasabi sa mga bata na pagbutihin nyo para makabalik ang Pilipinas sa taas. Mahirap talaga, pero kailangan pagsumikapan. Ituloy nyo kung anong nasimulan namin.”

The training had ended and before stepping out of Panasonic gym, Ybanez-Chavez took time to admire all the trophies and medals from various Japanese clubs that trained in the historic venue.

She hopes that someday, a medal from the Philippines will also be on display.