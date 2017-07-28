Nationals fashion brotherhood

Greg Dolor is not coming home just yet.

The Philippine men’s volleyball team couldn’t afford to see him pack his bags and leave the Land of the Morning Calm on his own when he was initially scheduled to fly back to Manila Friday evening, cutting his two-week training in Suwon, South Korea short.

Bannered by team captain John Vic De Guzman and his deputy in Reyson Fuentes, the Nationals decided to complete its 13-day training camp with Dolor despite sustaining an open wound, fractured left pinky during a blocking drill Wednesday morning at the SKK University gym.

“Sama-sama tayong pumunta rito, sama-sama tayong uuwi sa Pilipinas.”

De Guzman delivered the good news to his fallen teammate as soon as he returned to their headquarters in SKK University dormitory following a successful surgery to repair the damage on his finger at the Soo Hospital.

Dolor heaved a sigh of relief.

The gesture lifted his spirit.

“Masaya (sa suporta ng teammates ko).”

“Kasi nu’ng sinabi na babalik ako ng Manila tapos doon ako magre-recover parang sobrang nalungkot ako. Kasi di ba sama-sama kaming pumunta rito tapos mauuna na akong pumunta doon (pabalik) kasi sa nangyari sa akin? Pero noong sinabing sabay-sabay na kaming uuwi, parang mas gumaan ang pakiramdam ko at tuwang-tuwa ako kasi kahit pilay ako, kahit hindi na ako makakapag-training parang part pa rin ako ng team.”

“Kasama pa rin nila ako sa hirap man o sa saya.”

Deserving

Due to the freak accident, the former Far Eastern University standout Dolor would no longer make it to the 29th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games slated on August 19 to 31 in Kuala Lumpur as it will take him five to six months to recover from his dislocated pinky including therapy.

But he couldn’t be more proud knowing that a fellow Tamaraw will take his spot in Peter John Quiel.

Dolor said Quiel deserved it after all.

“Deserve naman siya kasi kasama rin siya sa training na sobrang tagal na rin eh. Nagpapasalamat ako na may reserve na kung mangyari nga na ganito may papalit.”

“Parang wala pa ring nawala, saka may representative pa rin ang FEU sa national team.”

In the end, Dolor accepted his fate wholeheartedly.

“Iniisip ko na lang na may purpose ang Panginoon bakit nangyari sa akin ito. Mino-motivate ko lang ang sarili ko na may darating pa naman. Kung ‘di man ako makasali sa SEA Games may darating pang next na national team kaya doon na lang ako babawi.”

He said rest is what he needs for now.

And once he fully recovered, expect a stronger, more dominant Dolor to continue the fight together with the national team, who are composed of people that he treats as his ‘brothers’.

“Basta ang nasa isip ko lang ngayon ay pagaling muna, i-recover ko muna ang daliri ko tapos kapag nakabalik na saka ko na ipu-push ang sarili ko na makabalik sa national team.”