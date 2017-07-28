Nationals fashion brotherhood

Greg Dolor is not coming home just yet.
The Philippine men’s volleyball team couldn’t afford to see him pack his bags and leave the Land of the Morning Calm on his own when he was initially scheduled to fly back to Manila Friday evening, cutting his two-week training in Suwon, South Korea short.
Bannered by team captain John Vic De Guzman and his deputy in Reyson Fuentes, the Nationals decided to complete its 13-day training camp with Dolor despite sustaining an open wound, fractured left pinky during a blocking drill Wednesday morning at the SKK University gym.
De Guzman delivered the good news to his fallen teammate as soon as he returned to their headquarters in SKK University dormitory following a successful surgery to repair the damage on his finger at the Soo Hospital.
Dolor heaved a sigh of relief.
The gesture lifted his spirit.
Due to the freak accident, the former Far Eastern University standout Dolor would no longer make it to the 29th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games slated on August 19 to 31 in Kuala Lumpur as it will take him five to six months to recover from his dislocated pinky including therapy.
But he couldn’t be more proud knowing that a fellow Tamaraw will take his spot in Peter John Quiel.
Dolor said Quiel deserved it after all.
In the end, Dolor accepted his fate wholeheartedly.
He said rest is what he needs for now.
And once he fully recovered, expect a stronger, more dominant Dolor to continue the fight together with the national team, who are composed of people that he treats as his ‘brothers’.