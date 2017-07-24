Nationals’ chemistry gets a boost

OKAYAMA CITY, Japan — The national women’s volleyball team spent its day-off exploring the great Okayama castle and wandering the heart of this scenic — but booming — cosmopolitan.

But more than the non-stop walking, laughter and shopping, there’s one important thing that developed during their day-long free time.

And it didn’t escape the watchful eyes of head coach Francis Vicente.

“I can see that their chemistry is now improving.”

“More than improving our lapses on the court, one of the objectives of this training camp is for the team to bond and develop its chemistry. I’m glad that they are responding well. Everybody seems to be on the same page.”

True enough, the Nationals are a crazy bunch when they’re together.

Skipper Mika Reyes remains the leader, making sure that the team is complete before hopping from one place to another while her deputy, Aby Marano, is the ground commander who is leading the charge when it comes to photo shoots and spotting items at very reasonable prices.

When the Nationals attended the dinner hosted by the Okayama Seagulls, it was Marano who was calling the shots and coming up with ideas on what songs they would sing. Their singing prowess will again be put into an ultimate test when they face the Seagulls in another showdown during the dinner on Monday, their last night in this city before moving the camp to Osaka on Tuesday.

But the true life of the party is trainer Kungfu Reyes.

Reyes, the head coach of Cocolife in the Philippine Superliga and University of Santo Tomas in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines, is the team’s resident joker tossing in jokes every chance he gets, much to delight of his usual victims like Ces Molina, Jaja Santiago, Gen Casugod, physical therapist Marie Collins Ong and assistant coach Nene Chavez.

The 20-minute bus ride from the training hall to the hotel was never been dull because of Reyes’ antics.

Another source of laughter is the Batangas block.

Alyssa Valdez of San Juan, Kim Fajardo of Calatagan and Dawn Macandili and Rhea Dimaculangan of Lipa City are often heard talking with their thick Batangas accent complete with “ala eh” and “ih” in every sentence. Reyes, who hails from Lucena City, also loves joining the fray to proudly display his thick Quezon Province accent, which is very much similar to that of Batangas.

Vicente said he likes what he’s seeing, especially since this is the first time that the Nationals train as a complete team.

“Happy players are productive players.”

“We want to create a fun, but very competitive, atmosphere during training. This is a long-term program. These players will be staying together for the next two to three years. That’s why we want them to build a solid rapport and chemistry not only for the two tourneys ahead but also for that of the next two to three years.”

The Nationals capped the day with smile on their faces.

Their rest day was worth it.

They have proven that they are more than just teammates — they are also sisters.