Mika displays heroic act

Amid all controversies, 15 strong women showed up and expressed their intentions to be part of the National Team in the Clash of Heroes late Monday at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Jaja Santiago, Frances Molina, Gen Casugod, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Lourdes Clemente, Rhea Dimaculangan, Roselle Baliton, Ria Meneses, CJ Rosario, Maika Ortiz, Shaya Adorador, Bia General, Kat Arado and Denden Lazaro saved the day and offered an exciting five-set affair in front of more than 4,000 screaming fans.

All of them fought hard for the 18 available slots that will complete the roster for the 29th Southeast Asian Games.

One of them stood up — Mika Reyes of Petron.

She was the darling of the crowd and displayed tremendous improvement with her skills, talent and character.

Her megawatt smile lit up the court, prompting sideliners to believe that she could be the face of the Philippine Team in the international arena.

She graces the post-match press conference with poise, class and elegance.

But more than anything else, she vowed to go all out to play for flag and country.

No expectations

With the absence of Alyssa Valdez, Kim Fajardo and Jovelyn Gonzaga, Reyes’ leadership skills was greatly tested when she was tapped to lead the young Pilipinas-Blue team including Molina, Clemente, Rosario, Adorador, Baliton and General.

Reyes knows that her squad was shorthanded.

But she showcased an all-around performance and scored 17 points from 10 attacks, three blocks and four aces to give her team the victory.

However, Reyes said she’s won’t be expecting too much knowing that the national pool is composed of very talented atheletes as well.

“Ako hindi naman ako nage-expect.”

Thus, she want to take such an opportunity as a learning experience to grow individually in the sport.

“Sabi ko nga rin before sa ibang interviews, ako, papakita ko lang kung sino ako, kung paano ako maglaro, and I’m very open, I’m willing na matutunan pa ang dapat kong matutunan at kung ano pa ang sasabihin ng coaches sa akin.”

“Siyempre kasi ako first time kong mapabilang dito. Hindi rin ako yung tipo ng ibang players na hugot-hugot sa ibang team, siguro ang ibang teammates ko na alam nating players na before, ako hindi rin ako ganoon ka-sanay sa mga iba-ibang coaches.”

“Pero ngayon, eto na yung time for me na mag-grow para makapag-interact and communicate sa iba’t ibang teammates and coaches na makakasama mo.”

For the country

Reyes is just one of those players who had been very quiet on all the issues on the eve of the Clash of Heroes.

But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t care.

Like every other athletes, Reyes is surely aware of what’s happening within the volleyball community.

However, she doesn’t want to get affected by it.

All she want is to focus on her own business and fight for the dear country, no matter what it takes.

“Alam naman natin na hindi ganoon ka-stable ‘yung team ngayon.”

“Alam nating maraming alitan, maraming conflict, pero as a player hindi namin tine-take ‘yun na makaka-gulo sa amin kasi ang trabaho lang din namin is mag-focus, magpa-kundisyon, and lumaban para sa country natin.”

And that’s what makes Reyes a true hero.