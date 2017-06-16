Mika, Alyssa seek team chemistry

As the national women’s volleyball team starts grinding in preparation for two major international tournaments ahead, one major issue immediately cropped up: Chemistry.

Team captain Mika Reyes admitted that they are clueless in their first training together since they came from different clubs with completely different backgrounds.

Reyes, for one, honed her skills with fellow national team members Kim Fajardo, Dawn Macandili and Aby Marano at La Salle before moving to Petron with Frances Molina, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas and Rhea Dimaculangan this year.

Gen Casugod is also a new face.

She played for Far Eastern University in college and took a hiatus before resurfacing via Generika-Ayala under national team head coach Francis Vicente.

That’s why establishing strong connection is a major struggle.

And Reyes humbly acknowledges that.

“Right now, what we’re doing are combination plays so we can establish communication inside the court.”

The national squad trains for three hours during Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, or days that they don’t have games with their respective clubs in the Philippine Superliga.

They are set to fly to Japan on July 16 and to China on July 27 for training.

By the time they return, things might be different.

They might have the connection, the chemistry, the team play they are looking for.

“We’re training MWF. There are times that we’re not complete. But it’s okay. The important thing is that we’re there and we’re making an effort to develop our chemistry.”

New teammate

Among the national team members, it appears that Valdez is the most unfamiliar.

Yes, she spent her formative years with Fajardo and Santiago under Vicente’s University of Santo Tomas high school team and played college volleyball with Denden Lazaro at Ateneo de Manila.

She also played with Rhea Dimaculangan, Maika Ortiz, Rachel Anne Daquis, Jovelyn Gonzaga, Jaja Santiago, and Aby Marano in the previous that trained for less than a month for the Singapore SEA Games in 2015.

But still, her chemistry with her new teammates remains suspect as she admitted that some of them are quite unfamiliar to her.

“Oo nga eh, first time ko magiging teammate si Mika.”

“Pero hindi lang naman si Mika, madami din first time like sina Gen, si Molina, madami talaga so I’m really excited kasi it’s so nice to be with these girls na sobrang on their own, na sila ang nagdadala sa teams nila.”

“So I’m really hoping na ma-compliment namin ang bawat isa at maganda ang maging resulta sa SEA Games.”

Valdez added that although she’s quite familiar with Vicente’s system, everything is still new.

“It’s really a new team kahit sabihin mo na may mga luma.”

“It’s really a new perspective, new coaching staff, everything is really new so we’re just hoping na sana maging maganda ang chemistry at pagsasama-sama namin.”

Valdez said the team is still a work in progress, but at least this is already a good start.

And for her, developing a strong, solid team is not an overnight process.