Mika, Alyssa in one team?

With the formation of the national team about to reach its climax, speculations are ripe that two of the most popular, most influential players of this generation — Mika Reyes and Alyssa Valdez – might end up playing together.

An insider of the Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. (LVPI) said anything can happen, especially with both Reyes and Valdez shooting for their respective slots in the national team that will compete in the 29th Southeast Asian Games and the 19th Asian Senior Women’s Championship this August.

Reyes was part of the three-day tryouts in Metro Manila together with other stars like Rachel Anne Daquis, Jovelyn Gonzaga, Denden Lazaro, Myla Pablo, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Kim Fajardo, Jaja Santiago, Dindin Manabat and Aby Marano.

Valdez, on the other hand, flew all the way from Bangkok to Davao just to catch the third leg of the workout with head coach Francis Vicente.

Vicente lauded Valdez’s effort, but stressed that the coaching staff has yet to make a decision about her fate with the national team.

He said he wants to see the young talents from the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) and the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) in a special tryout this Sunday before coming up with a decision next week.

Only 18 to 20 slots in the national women’s team are up for grabs.

Anything’s possible

But putting the sweetheart of La Salle and the darling of Ateneo together in one team with the country’s name emblazoned on their chest is easier said than done.

Although Reyes has a decorated playing career after winning three titles with the Lady Spikers and serving as one of the only seven Filipinas who campaigned in the FIVB Women’s Club World Championship last year, the source said she has to thread the eye of a needle before making it.

Expected to give Reyes a tough time bagging a spot in the middle blocker position are defense-minded Marano as well as six-footers Lourdes Clemente, Ria Meneses, Gen Casugod, Manabat and Santiago.

Meanwhile, Valdez has to slug it out with other power spikers like Pablo, Honey Royse Tubino, Elaine Kasilag, Ara Galang and the seasoned Daquis.

The source said it will take a lot before Reyes and Valdez find themselves on the same team.

"At this point, anything is possible." "But still, there's no solid assurance that both of them will be chosen. Hindi natin alam eh. Baka mamaya nyan coach Francis wants to have a very tall team pala or he wants a very young team. Let's wait until he and his staff deliberate on this matter next week."

Ready for the challenge

Reyes and Valdez are the toasts of women’s volleyball in the country today.

They are considered as rivals, similar to how American basketball fans harped the relationship between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson in the 1980s.

That’s why seeing them playing with each other would surely be a major development, especially to their massive followers who are always debating as to who is better than whom.

In an interview during the tryouts in Davao City, Valdez said she’s very open to the possibility of teaming up with Reyes, whom she considers as a friend off the court.

"Outside volleyball, we're friends." "We both love volleyball and for sure we'll represent the country sa best na makakaya namin."

Aside from Reyes, Valdez is also looking forward to playing with other veterans, some of them served as her teammate when she campaigned for the 28th SEA Games in Singapore two years ago.

"I'm really excited to share the court with her (Reyes) and all the veterans, with all the talented players in the Philippines. I'm really looking forward to be part of the national pool." "It will surely be good for the national team."

Volleyverse tried, but Vicente kept on parrying the question.

“While the possibility of putting these popular players sounds exciting, I still can’t make any comment until I see how UAAP and NCAA players perform in the special tryouts. Let’s wait for further development.”

Suspense and drama are about to unfold.