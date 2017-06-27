Men’s NT wastes no time

Unlike its female counterpart, the national men’s volleyball team is wasting no time in laying down the groundwork for the upcoming 29th Southeast Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur.

Even on a holiday, the team led by Johnvic De Guzman was in the Arellano School of Law gym Monday at 7 am for its usual morning grind.

Twelve out of 14 players were present: De Guzman, Bryan Bagunas, Mark Alfafara, Geuel Asia, Bonjomar Castel, Jack Kalingking, Greg Dolor, Herschel Ramos, Relan Taneo, Alden Cabaron, John Carascal and Peter Quiel.

Only seasoned player Reyson Fuentes was not around as he was sent to Tarlac by the Philippine Air Force. Alnakran Abdilla, on the other hand, was celebrating the end of Ramadan.

The team trains six times a week.

It has a three-hour scrimmage every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at Arellano and also has weights training every Tuesday and Thursday at the Athlete’s Den in San Juan.

The squad also go to Rizal Memorial Stadium every Saturday for laps in order to maintain its conditioning.

All for the country

Head coach Sammy Acaylar said the team has no time to relax.

Since the 25-man pool was announced last March, they have been consistently training and the attendance has also been pretty impressive.

“We, coaches, and players really took a lot of effort to focus on our job because we want to make sure that we’ll represent our country this SEA Games very well.”

Acaylar admitted that they still have a lot of catching ups to do to battle the giants of Asia.

Thus, even on a short period of preparation, he vows to maximize the skills of his wards so they would march into the warzone oozing with confidence and eagerness to make the country proud.

“We badly need to focus and give all our heart on this in order to catch up with the level of competition against our neighbor countries so that’s also why we trained even on a holiday.”

Exposures

Before the men’s national team flies to South Korea for a two-week training camp, it will participate in a two-day pocket tournament against a team from Macau on July 13 to 15 at the Imus City Sports Complex in Cavite.

These exposures are said to develop the fluidity as well as the chemistry of these Nationals.

“The training camp abroad shall develop the player’s confidence as well as their physical and mental toughness.”

“We also aim to pick up the Korean’s volleyball IQ and speed. From there, we hope we could figure out if we would be able to achieve our ultimate goal come the SEA Games.”

The spotlight has always been on the women’s team.

Little did we know that the men’s team is looking serious as it braces for its major comeback in the international arena.

Acaylar, however, said they don’t need the public’s attention.

He said all they need is to be supported.

“We don’t care what the sideliners say. We don’t care if the spotlight aren’t on us. All we know by now is God is there to support us.”

“The team is taking every of step of the way as a challenge. We’re just very thankful to the National federation for giving us a chance to prove our worth.”

The last time the men’s team won a SEA Games medal was back in 2005 when it bagged a bronze in the biennial meet in Bacolod City.

This year, its target is another podium finish.

It can’t afford to waste any time.

The clock is ticking.