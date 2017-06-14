Men’s NT ready for battle

After a careful deliberation, the 12-man final roster of the men’s national team that will see action in the 29th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games has been formally named.

Team captain Johnvic De Guzman leads the squad that is a mixture of young and seasoned veterans and is highly capable of pulling off a serious run in the very prestigious tourney.

He will be backed by National University’s power hitter Bryan Bagunas as well as seasoned veterans Alnakran Abdilla and Reyson Fuentes of Philippine Air Force.

Cignal’s Mark Alfafara, Bonjomar Castel and Herschel Ramos also made the cut shortly after winning their second title in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference.

UAAP standout Greg Dolor of Far Eastern University also made it together with Alden Cabaron, a gem of a talent from Cebu.

The 92nd NCAA Best Libero Jack Kalingking will man the defensive end to perfection while Relan Taneo and Geuel Asia will orchestrate the offense of the national squad.

John Eduard Carascal and Peter John Quiel, on the other hand, were named in the reserve list.

Despite the absence of today’s biggest names including the likes of UAAP four-time Most Valuable Player Marck Espejo and four-time Best Setter Ish Polvorosa, the men’s national team is still eager to prove its worth in the international arena.

The 92nd NCAA Best Setter Taneo said all they need to do is trust the program presented by head coach Sammy Acaylar to attain their goal.

“Kahit hindi kami kilala, kahit nasa baba kami, nagte-training naman kami eh at saka tiwala naman kami sa mga coaching staff ng national team.”