Men’s NT drops SEAG opener

Monday, 21 Aug 2017
Nads Ong - @nadineisreal
Photo courtesy of Kath Zamora, Volleyball PH

The national men’s volleyball team dropped its first game in the 29th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games Monday at the MITEC Hall 11 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Bannered by team captain John Vic De Guzman and Reyson Fuentes, the Nationals succumbed to the 2015 SEA Games silver medalist Vietnam in Group B, 25-19, 25-21, 25-20.

The towering and well-experienced Vietnamese capitalized on the scrambling defense of the national squad in the first two sets. But Ranran Abdilla and Bryan Bagunas pulled off a gallant stand in the deciding set and gained a 16-13 lead for the Philippines.

Vietnam, however, recuperated at the latter part of the match, 20-19 before sealing the match with a booming kill at the middle.

On the other hand, defending champion Thailand tallied its first win in Group A when it crushed Myanmar in straight sets 25-22, 25-19, 29-27.

Philippines will take on the 2015 bronze medal winner Indonesia on Wednesday.

