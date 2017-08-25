Men’s NT closes bid on high note

The national men’s volleyball team capped its campaign with a win over Timor Leste, 25-13, 25-18, 25-11, in the 29th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games Friday at the MITEC Hall 11 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

With a 1-2 win-loss slate in Group B, the Filipinos failed to advance to achieve its goal to make a podium-finish in the prestigious biennial meet.

Timor-Leste, on the other hand, remained winless at the end of its bid along with Cambodia in Group A.

Indonesia topped Group B with a clean 3-0 record. It will advance to the semifinals together with Vietnam (2-1).

The Indons will face Myanmar in the knockout semis on Saturday while the Vietnamese will take on the defending gold medalist Thailand.