Men’s NT braces for war

The men’s national volleyball team would never be left behind.

As the women’s team braces for an all-out groundwork in Japan, the Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. (LVPI), will also send the men’s team to South Korea for a two-week training camp as it targets a podium finish in the 29th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Kuala Lumpur.

The team is set to develop fluidity and chemistry as it flies abroad and battles some of the best club teams in South Korea from July 20 to August 2.

Philippine Superliga (PSL) President Ramon “Tats” Suzara, who acts as special adviser to the national training program, said it’s best to send the men’s team to one of the powerhouse countries in Asia — South Korea.

“Korea is one of the top men’s teams in Asia.”

“We don’t want na parehong Japan since South Korea has a very good men’s team.”

Suzara is right.

The men’s national team of South Korea is the winningest country in the Asian Men’s Championship with a total of 16 medals (four gold, four silver and eight bronze).

Heart and patriotism

Since the men’s national team has been formed under the mentorship of seasoned coach Sammy Acaylar, the conditioning of the squad has been maintained as they train six times a week.

They have scrimmages every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at Arellano School of Law gym and have weights training every Tuesday and Thursday at the Athlete’s Den in San Juan.

The men’s national team, led by Johnvic De Guzman, also goes to Rizal Memorial Stadium every Saturday for laps.

For the past two months of training, Acaylar said his wards have shown vast improvement in terms of skills.

But as they train in South Korea, he will challenge the fighting heart and patriotism of these Nationals that could be essential as they banner the flag in the prestigious tourney.

“Dito kasi sa Pilipinas wala talagang kalaban ang lalaki so kailangan talaga namin makipagtunggali sa ibang bansa.”

“Makikipagtunggali kami doon at whatever happens there magiging learning lesson namin ‘yun, magiging challenge sa amin yun.”

Aside from the camp abroad, they will also have a two-day pocket tournament against a team from Macau on July 13 to 15 at the Imus City Sports Complex in Cavite.