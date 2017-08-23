Men’s NT bombs out of medal race

The Philippine men’s volleyball team suffered another heartbreak after being crushed by the 2015 Singapore edition bronze medal winner Indonesia, 21-25, 25-23, 33-35, 21-25, in the 29th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games Wednesday night at the MITEC Hall 11 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The Nationals kissed their medal hopes goodbye as they bombed out of semi final contention.

With the hard-earned win, Indonesia advances to the semis together with Vietnam as they share an identical 2-0 record. Both squads will face Thursday while the Philippines will close its campaign against also-ran Timor-Leste on Friday.