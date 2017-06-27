LVPI out to shake NT roster

Fed up with the dismal attendance in training, the Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. (LVPI) is mulling the possibility of adding at least three to four players in the national women’s team that is headed for two major international tournaments this August.

A ranking LVPI official said they are getting “a little uncomfortable” over the training attendance of the players, especially after they made it to the final roster of the team that will compete in the AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship and the 29th Southeast Asian Games.

The source said they want to light a fire under these superstars to keep them grounded and challenge them to work hard knowing that there are other players ready to take their position.

Although the final roster in the SEA Games has been announced and submitted to the Philippine Sports Commission and Philippine Olympic Committee task force, nothing is cast in stone as the Philippines can still make last-minute substitution during the team managers’ meeting a day before the tourney kicks off on Aug. 21.

The country that wishes to make substitutions, however, has to cite medical reason for the lineup changes.

On the other hand, the lineup for the Asian Seniors has yet to be formally submitted and the federation can still make some changes any time it wants.

Save for Alyssa Valdez, nobody showed up for training Monday of last week followed by another dismal attendance on Wednesday. Though everybody was around last Friday due to the presence of Philippine Superliga president Ramon “Tats” Suzara, nobody trained, citing various engagements.

The final straw was last Monday when nobody dared to show up, prompting head coach Francis Vicente to cancel the workout anew.

“The federation wants to challenge the players. It wants to give them an impression that nobody’s job is safe, that everybody is still in a bubble. They have to keep on pushing because there are other players who are ready to take their place.”

Additional firepower

The source said top LVPI officials would reach out to the players in the next few days to inform them of their inclusion.

Once they agree, their visa, airfare and hotel accommodation will be immediately processed so they can join the 14-woman squad in the 17-day training in Japan.

“As I’ve said before, anything can happen. This is a long way to go.”

“But we have to bring them to Japan so we will get a closer look if they will be good fit to the team.”

The insider refused to name names, but hinted that they are looking at three of the PSL’s best open spikers and a veteran setter.

“If you look closely in the lineup, we are quite thin at the open spiker position. So we have to solve this by recruiting additional scorers. We need more firepower because our blockers are already solid.”

“At the same time, we want to tap a veteran playmaker who will provide stability in training and actual competition. We need someone who is mature and knows how to play and deliver in big-time competition.”

The source stressed that at this point anything is possible.

They have to do it now.

Time is running out.