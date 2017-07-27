LVPI rallies behind Dolor

After sustaining a fractured pinky, former Far Eastern University stalwart Greg Dolor will no longer don the national colors in the 29th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games this August in Kuala Lumpur.

His long-time dream of shining in an international stage vanished in just a finger snap.

In a statement released late Wednesday, Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas Inc. (LVPI) Vice President Peter Cayco announced that Dolor has been pulled out from seeing action in the biennial meet in order to recover from his injury.

“It is with great sadness to announce that Greg Dolor is already out of the Southeast Asian Games after dislocating his left pinky.”

“We know that Greg is a valuable member of the team and will play a key role as our men’s national team shoots for a podium finish in the biennial meet.”

He will be discharged from Soo Hospital Thursday after he successfully went under the knife. It will take him around two months to recover from his dislocated pinky, not including therapy.

But, even through the darkest time of his volleyball career, the LVPI still got his back.

It promised not to leave him behind.

In fact, Cayco will fly to Suwon, South Korea — where the men’s national team holds its 13-day training camp before marching into the war zone against the giants of Southeast Asia — to personally check Dolor’s condition and send him back home.

“I will fly to Suwon City, South Korea as soon as possible to personally check his condition and bring him home.”

“Rest assured that the entire team and the federation, Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc., are fully behind him in this very challenging situation.”

One from the reserve list in John Carascal and Dolor’s fellow Tamaraw Peter Quiel is set to fill the void in the SEA Games squad.

Through it all, the Nationals are still expected to put a fight as they target a podium finish for the flag and for their fallen teammate — Greg.