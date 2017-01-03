LVPI eyes committed coach & players

The Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. (LVPI) is set to kick off the formation of the National Team when it convenes in an executive council meeting today (Wednesday) at the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) office inside the Philsports compound in Pasig City.

LVPI acting president Peter Cayco said they will come up with a shortlist of possible coaches and conduct an interview to get to know their plans and program for the team that will be groomed to compete in the AVC Asian Women’s Seniors Championship in Manila and the 29th Southeast Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur this August.

Cayco, who was tasked by the federation to oversee the formation of the team, said they already have a shortlist of possible coaches, but the appointment would be done once they have already listened to their respective pitches.

He refused to delve into details, but admitted that Sammy Acaylar of Cignal and Francis Vicente of Generika are in the list, validating Volleyverse’s earlier report that the two seasoned coaches are strongly being considered together with RC Cola-Army tactician Kungfu Reyes and former Petron mentor George Pascua, who engineered the Tri-Activ Spikers’ historic 13-0 sweep of the 2015 PSL All-Filipino Conference.

Cayco said they should appoint the National Team head coach no later than second week of January so training would kick off by the first week of February.

We will meet tomorrow (Wednesday) to discuss the formation of the National Team. We want to get the ball rolling this early so we can interview and listen to their program as soon as possible then come up with an appointment by the second week of January. We want to have longer preparation. The sooner we assemble the team, the better.

Full-time job

But aside from his plans and programs, Cayco said he wants the potential head coach to devote his time and energy to the National Team.

He said they would not just look at his previous achievements, but also at his commitment and burning desire to carry the torch for the country in the most competitive tournaments in Southeast Asia and Asia.

It’s a full-time job. The head coach of the National Team should be committed and dedicated to run the program. It’s a full-time job. The head coach of the National Team should be committed and dedicated to run the program. Hindi pwede ang basta pangalan o achievements lang. Ang kailangan namin ay isang coach na may oras.

Based on its initial blueprint, the National Team would have 16 players composed of rising stars and battle-scarred veterans. Only 12 players would be fielded in the AVC tourney and SEA Games so it depends on the coach to make the final cut.

The team will train starting February and will be given international exposure with the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) standing as chief financial backer.

Again, Cayco wants to see the commitment from the players.

We’re not forming a glamour team; we’re forming a hard working and committed team. We want to come up with an honest-to-goodness team without politics. We’re not forming a glamour team; we’re forming a hard working and committed team. We want to come up with an honest-to-goodness team without politics. Hindi importante kung may pangalan sila o wala. Ang importante ay commitment. Ang importante ay kung may oras ba sila para maglaro para sa bansa.

Everybody welcome

Cayco added that the tryouts would be nationwide and everybody is welcome to join.

This early, in fact, a score of college players are already hinting the possibility of joining the team while a couple of stars from the Philippine Superliga’s Magnificent 7 also wants to return for another tour of duty.

Other players from the V-League would also be invited like Alyssa Valdez, Myla Pablo, Michelle Gumabao and Melissa Gohing.

The last time it formed a team for the 28th Southeast Asian Games in Singapore two years ago, the LVPI drew flak after the coaching staff cut a proven veteran for a young player.

The Philippine Team went home empty-handed in its return to the regional stage after a decade of absence.

But Cayco assured that this won’t happen again.

He said the selection would go through the process regardless of any affiliation.