LVPI decides, but…

Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. (LVPI) formally sat down with the frontrunners in the national coaching derby – Sammy Acaylar and Francis Vicente – and listened to their plans and program for the national team that will see action in the 29th Southeast Asian Games.

The federation was satisfied with what it heard.

LVPI acting president Peter Cayco confirmed that both Acaylar and Vicente presented a solid program to make sure that the country would emerge with a podium finish in the biennial meet set in Kuala Lumpur this August.

He said they already made a choice and would forward the recommendation to the LVPI board of trustees, which will make the formal announcement on Friday.

Aside from Cayco, also present during the hour-long meeting were LVPI executives Jeff Tamayo and Rod Roque, who are also part of LVPI’s three-man search committee.

"Both of them showed their commitment and presented a very good training program for the national team." "We already have a decision, but we don't want to preempt the LVPI board. We will forward our decision to the LVPI board, which will make the formal announcement on Friday."

Cayco’s statement contradicts previous report that they will formally announce the National Team head coach shortly after their meeting.

“No, wala pa. LVPI board ang mag-aannounce nyan sa Friday .”

Committed

Volleyverse tried but Cayco refused to leak the meat of their decision.

But multiple sources revealed that Acaylar and Vicente are already shoo-ins with the former Cignal mentor handling the men’s team while the incumbent Generika and University of the East coach taking the cudgels for the women’s team.

Both of them are perfect for the position.

A member of the coaching staff when the national women’s team clinched the gold medal in the 1993 SEA Games in Singapore, Acaylar is said to be comfortable working with the men’s team after guiding the HD Spikers to the PSL men’s volleyball tournament in 2014 and the Spikers’ Turf in 2015.

He was also part of the coaching staff when the HD Spikers campaigned in the AVC Asian Men’s Club Championship in Chinese Taipei two years ago.

He, however, already stepped down from Cignal and is now focused as head coach and athletic director of his university team, University of Perpetual Help, in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

“I am very much committed and I want to serve my country through volleyball before I retire. I don’t care if I handle the men’s or women’s team, all I want is to coach the national team.”

Same goes for Vicente, who served as mentor to the stars of today like Alyssa Valdez, Myla Pablo, Kim Fajardo, Jaja Santiago and Dindin Manabat.

In a previous statement, Vicente affirmed his commitment, saying that he is willing to give up his coaching chore and stand as team consultant of Generika in the Philippine Superliga (PSL) if and when he would be selected to spearhead the national team program.

“My commitment to the national team is very solid. In fact, I already have a plan on how to run the national team.”

Cayco said the best thing to do is to wait for the board to issue its stamp of approval and wait for the announcement on Friday.

After all, whoever they will pick is very much worth it.