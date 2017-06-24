LVPI boosts NT’s preparation

The national women’s volleyball team’s preparation for two major international tournaments wouldn’t end with a 17-day camp in Japan.

According to a prominent insider, the Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. (LVPI) is set to invite topnotch national squads to challenge the Philippine Team in a series of friendly matches before the AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship from Aug. 9 to 17 in Manila.

The source said the federation is eyeing high-caliber teams like China, Japan and South Korea to stretch local players to the limit.

China, the reigning Olympic champion, will be parading the best player in the planet – Zhu Ting – while the Koreans will be bannered by the powerful Kim Yeon-kuong.

Another Olympian in Japan will also be a force to be reckoned with as it fields its super team in this prestigious tourney that offers points needed to boost their respective FIVB rankings.

The Philippine Team will be arriving from Japan on Aug. 2, giving it one full week to recover and face the visitors in tuneup games.

The source emphasized that if plans do not miscarry, the pre-tournament friendly matches alone can make a difference to the Filipinos’ preparation for the Asian Seniors and the 29th Southeast Asian Games.

“It’s already in the pipeline.”

“Facing other (Asian) teams in pre-tournament matches will surely be a major boost to our preparation for the Asian Seniors and the SEA Games. It’s already being worked out. Everything has been lined up already.”

So far, New Zealand had already expressed its willingness to fly ahead of schedule to vie in a pair of friendlies against the host country.

The source revealed that Philippine Superliga president Ramon Suzara is instrumental in mapping out the training program being a ranking executive of the Asian Volleyball Confederation.

Suzara, who also served as secretary general of the Philippine Amateur Volleyball Association when the country won its last gold medal in the SEA Games in 1993, stands as special adviser to the national training program of the LVPI.

Serious buildup

Not to be outdone, the men’s team is also seriously preparing.

The source said the Macau men’s volleyball team would be coming over to challenge the Philippine Team in a serious of friendly matches from July 13 to 15 at the Imus Sports Complex in Imus City.

After the friendly matches with Macau, the squad will fly to Seoul for a grueling two-week training from July 20 to Aug. 2 before campaigning in the SEA Game on Aug. 19.

Men’s team head coach Sammy Acaylar confirmed the plan, saying that the arrival of the Macau spikers is a big help to their preparation.

“Dito sa Pilipinas, wala talagang kalaban ang men’s team kaya kailangan namin pumunta sa ibang bansa o mag-imbita ng kalaban dito.”

“Whatever happens there, we will absorb all lessons that we will gain. We will take it as a challenge to work hard and be better.”

The last time the Filipinos won a SEA Games medal in the men’s division was in 2005 when the country staged the event in Bacolod City.