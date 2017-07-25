Koreans uncover NT’s lapses

SUWON CITY, South Korea — Heavy-serving Korean Universiade team played the Philippine men’s volleyball national squad in four sets in their tune-up match and whipped the visiting team each time on a sunny Tuesday afternoon at the Sungkyunkwan University gym here.

The weather finally cooperated giving the Nationals, who are here for a 13-day training camp in preparation for the 29th Southeast Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia next month, a warm respite after two days of downpour in this majestic and historic city just north of Seoul.

But the Filipinos’ service reception and defense were ice-cold and their offense anemic as they dropped each of the four sets they played, 16-25, 20-25, 19-25, 25-27, against the opposing team composed of Korea’s finest college volleyball players.

Six-foot-6 middle Jinsun Jun of Honsik University ripped the apart the service reception of the Filipinos with his long and sharp services. Open spikers 6-foot-3 Inhuk Kim, who sported a blue hair, of Gyung Nam Tech and 6-foot-7 Jinhwa Cha of In Ha University devastated the net defense of the Nationals with their booming missile orchestrated fluidly by setter Hyung Jin Kim of Honsik University.

The Korean Universiade team only had 11 available players in their second day as a squad. Three players of the team including head coach Jongchan Park were in Seoul for a previous commitment.

Still, the Nationals fell short.

Philippine men’s volleyball National Team head coach Sammy Acaylar said his wards still need to improve from the service-receive department and solidify their net defense.

“Kahit sila (Koreans) sinabi nila na kulang kami sa service receive and sa blocking.”

Pitted against a much taller team, the Filipinos went behind, 8-18, in the opening set with their weakness in reception and off-timed blocking buried them in a deep hole. Korea also took advantage of the PHI weak defense at the middle as Jin Kim utilized his quickers to wreak havoc at the net.

Acaylar was livid in the second set.

“We learned a lot from them in this game.”

“Disappointed lang ako sa kinalabasan ng laro lalo na sa second set.”

Acaylar gave his squad a tongue-lashing after squandering a 20-15 lead as they allowed the Koreans to mount a 10-0 rally capped by two service aces.

The Koreans again raced to an early lead in the third set to control the frame.

Still, Acaylar found a bright spot in the fourth frame courtesy of his young guns.

Bryan Bagunas, Cebuanos Dave Cabaron and John Carascal, 19-year old Peter Quiel and setter Relan Taneo delivered in the fourth, engaging the Koreans in a nip-and-tuck battle highlighted by an impressive rally from a 20-24 deficit.

Quiel of Far Eastern University tied the set at 24 with a through the block smash off a setup by libero Jack Kalingking but the Koreans answered with two straight points capped by Cha’s attack at the middle.

The Nationals will have a rematch against the Korean U-19 team on Wednesday.