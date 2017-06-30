KKD catches flight to Japan

Finally, Kim Kianna Dy will fly with the National Team to Japan for a 17-day training camp in preparation for two major international tournaments — the AVC Asian Seniors Women’s Championship and the 29th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games.

It was Dy’s professors in De La Salle University who gave her the green light to join the camp abroad. They allowed her to take her finals examinations once she arrives from Japan on August 2.

Since her inclusion in the National Team appeared to be a huge suprise following the withdrawal of veteran Rachel Anne Daquis, Dy said her professors understood that she’ll be doing it for flag and country.

“I talked to my professors naman and they were very considerate like: of course, I can give you considerations because it’s for the Philippine team, so when I get back (from Japan), that’s when I’m taking my missed exams.”

Dy couldn’t hide her excitement as she served as one of the reserves of the 14-woman roster in the SEA Games together with Dawn Macandili. She will also make a stint in the prestigious Asian meet against the powerhouse countries in Asia.

“I think this will not only help me as an athlete but also as a person, like I can really develop what I am as a player.”

It will be her second time to compete in the Asian Seniors after campaigning in the same tournament in China back in 2015 under the mentorship of coach Sammy Acaylar.

She expects these experiences to mold her as a better athlete, and could also set as her advantage when she take her final playing year in the UAAP next year.

“Siyempre nandoon ‘yung ibang teams, you can really see how they move and how you can be like them and as a player parang to test talaga your patience and character as a person.”

“And I think it will be an advantage for me and Dawn na rin coming into our last playing year in the UAAP.”

A former UAAP Finals Most Valuable Player, Dy stressed that it’s very important to prove her worth since there’s a bunch of talented players in the National Team like Alyssa Valdez, Jovelyn Gonzaga and Jaja Santiago.

She, however, vowed to overcome being intimidated to her fellow Nationals so she could give her best, especially if her deadly brew of height, skills and talent is needed.

"Parang you have to show something — that's what I'm feeling now so hopefully I overcome this." "I can say that if they need me I will give my best. Kung ano 'yung kailangan nila sa akin, I will try my best to give it."

Through it all, Dy doesn’t want to hype it.

She wants her game do the talking.

“Siyempre hindi ko naman pwedeng sabihin na ito yung kaya ko kasi ayoko silang masiyadong mag-expect sa akin pero I’ll promise to give my best if they need me.”

But first, let’s thank her professors for making all of these possible not only for Dy but also for the country.