KKD catches flight to Japan

Finally, Kim Kianna Dy will fly with the National Team to Japan for a 17-day training camp in preparation for two major international tournaments — the AVC Asian Seniors Women’s Championship and the 29th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games.
It was Dy’s professors in De La Salle University who gave her the green light to join the camp abroad. They allowed her to take her finals examinations once she arrives from Japan on August 2.
Since her inclusion in the National Team appeared to be a huge suprise following the withdrawal of veteran Rachel Anne Daquis, Dy said her professors understood that she’ll be doing it for flag and country.
Dy couldn’t hide her excitement as she served as one of the reserves of the 14-woman roster in the SEA Games together with Dawn Macandili. She will also make a stint in the prestigious Asian meet against the powerhouse countries in Asia.
It will be her second time to compete in the Asian Seniors after campaigning in the same tournament in China back in 2015 under the mentorship of coach Sammy Acaylar.
She expects these experiences to mold her as a better athlete, and could also set as her advantage when she take her final playing year in the UAAP next year.
A former UAAP Finals Most Valuable Player, Dy stressed that it’s very important to prove her worth since there’s a bunch of talented players in the National Team like Alyssa Valdez, Jovelyn Gonzaga and Jaja Santiago.
She, however, vowed to overcome being intimidated to her fellow Nationals so she could give her best, especially if her deadly brew of height, skills and talent is needed.
Through it all, Dy doesn’t want to hype it.
She wants her game do the talking.
But first, let’s thank her professors for making all of these possible not only for Dy but also for the country.