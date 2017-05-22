Kim’s ‘beautiful problem’

Shortly after cracking into the 18-woman roster that will campaign in two major international tourneys, prized playmaker Kim Fajardo bared that she has a very beautiful problem.

With a rock-solid team, Fajardo suddenly became mindful of who will serve as her ace spikers in the AVC Asian Seniors Women’s Championship and the 29th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games.

“Ang problema ko lang dito siguro, which is good problem naman talaga siya, ay kung sino ang bibigyan ko ng bola?”

The newly-appointed team captain Mika Reyes will lead the national squad that is a mixture of youth, experience, and firepower that could lead to a podium finish in the biennial meet.

She will have the support of the country’s most explosive player in Alyssa Valdez together with seasoned international campaigners Rachel Anne Daquis, Jovelyn Gonzaga, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Jaja Santiago, Aby Maraño, and Maika Ortiz.

With that, Fajardo knows that orchestrating the offense would surely be a little difficult.

“Siyempre lahat sila mga stars na yan. Gigil pumatay (ng bola) ‘yang mga yan. Kaya tingnan natin kung ano ang mangyayari.”

But she trusts her squad.