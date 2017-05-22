Kim’s ‘beautiful problem’

Shortly after cracking into the 18-woman roster that will campaign in two major international tourneys, prized playmaker Kim Fajardo bared that she has a very beautiful problem.
With a rock-solid team, Fajardo suddenly became mindful of who will serve as her ace spikers in the AVC Asian Seniors Women’s Championship and the 29th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games.
The newly-appointed team captain Mika Reyes will lead the national squad that is a mixture of youth, experience, and firepower that could lead to a podium finish in the biennial meet.
She will have the support of the country’s most explosive player in Alyssa Valdez together with seasoned international campaigners Rachel Anne Daquis, Jovelyn Gonzaga, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Jaja Santiago, Aby Maraño, and Maika Ortiz.
With that, Fajardo knows that orchestrating the offense would surely be a little difficult.
But she trusts her squad.
She knows that chemistry and jelling will never be a major issue.
Fajardo’s main goal as she steps into the big stage is to leave a lasting impression for the country.
In short, she wants to bring back the country’s lost glory after powerhouse countries like Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam capitalized on it in Asian meet.
Fajardo said the national squad needs the support and trust of everybody to achieve its goal.
And in the end, everyone will benefit from it once they succeed.