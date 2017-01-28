Is Jovelyn skipping military training? 

Jovelyn Gonzaga made a surprise appearance in the first day of tryouts for the national team that will see action in the 29th Southeast Asian Games

Gonzaga, who skippered the national team in the previous biennial meet in Singapore, said she may skip the eight-month basic military training and commit to the national squad if ever she’ll be chosen.

“Kasi may pina-process na ako sa Army. Kung magiging okay lahat and I know naman na maiintindihan at mabibigay ng Army kasi inalagaan naman nila ako for so long. Pag naging okay yun, yung commitment ko (national team) is no doubt naman talaga.”

She emphasized that her passion is to compete and her willingness to serve the country brought her to the tryout.

“Isang push siguro yung passion ko talaga sa volleyball and passion ko na mag-serve sa country.”

No expectations

Gonzaga is one of the most prolific and experienced players who could suit up for the national team.

But she’s not expecting to be chosen knowing that other hopefuls are also playing at a very high level.

"I'm not expecting kahit na may mga experiences na ako sa labas or naging fruitful ang year ko last year, hindi pa din dapat ako maging confident." "Yung competitiveness from each and everyone of us, nandoon eh. So, hindi ka dapat maging complacent."

After all, at the end of the day, Gonzaga remains hopeful to make another international stint.

“I hope and I pray talaga na mabigyan pa ako ng another chance to serve the country.”

Gonzaga flashed a smile before excusing herself to join another round of scrimmage.

It was her burning passion and love for the country that keeps her going.