Is Jovelyn skipping military training? 

Jovelyn Gonzaga made a surprise appearance in the first day of tryouts for the national team that will see action in the 29th Southeast Asian Games
Gonzaga, who skippered the national team in the previous biennial meet in Singapore, said she may skip the eight-month basic military training and commit to the national squad if ever she’ll be chosen.
She emphasized that her passion is to compete and her willingness to serve the country brought her to the tryout.
Gonzaga is one of the most prolific and experienced players who could suit up for the national team.
But she’s not expecting to be chosen knowing that other hopefuls are also playing at a very high level.
“Yung competitiveness from each and everyone of us, nandoon eh. So, hindi ka dapat maging complacent.”
After all, at the end of the day, Gonzaga remains hopeful to make another international stint.
Gonzaga flashed a smile before excusing herself to join another round of scrimmage.
It was her burning passion and love for the country that keeps her going.