Jovelyn backs Rachel’s decision

Jovelyn Gonzaga and Rachel Anne Daquis have been to a lot of wars.

But there’s an important battle where they would be separated – the battle for flag and country.

Yes, the tandem of Gonzaga and Daquis will no longer be around when the national team marches to the AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship and the 29th Southeast Asian Games this August.

Daquis, the country’s face in the international arena, withdrew her name from the team to chase her dream of becoming a fitness ambassador.

She said her fitness training, which is a once-in-a-year affair, runs in conflict with the Asian Seniors and the SEA Games. It will start Aug. 7 while the Asian Seniors fires off on Aug. 9 and the SEA Games on Aug. 21.

Her decision came as a major surprise.

Daquis is very reliable in playing for flag and country. She even served as team captain when the country hosted the FIVB Women’s Club Championship last year.

And Gonzaga – her best buddy — took it with a heavy heart.

“Siyempre malungkot kasi si Buday (Daquis), buddy ko talaga yan eh.”

Special bond

Daquis and Gonzaga share a very special friendship.

Although Daquis cut her teeth at Far Eastern University and Gonzaga at Central Philippine University in Iloilo City, they play beautiful music when they became teammates at Philippine Army.

Together, they made the Lady Troopers one of the most successful clubs in Philippine volleyball before they came to a halt as some of the enlisted personnel of the team had to undergo mandatory military training.

They were also part of the SEA Games team that played in the previous SEA Games in Singapore with Gonzaga as the skipper and Daquis as top gunner.

They were supposed to play together for Foton in the AVC Asian Women’s Club Championship last year, but Daquis crashed with a foot injury few weeks before the tournament. They, however, reunited with the Rebisco-PSL Manila side that saw action in the same tourney in Kazakhstan recently.

That’s why playing without Daquis is quite strange for Gonzaga.

“Ako kasi naging dependent na ako sa kanya. Nasanay na ako, comfortable ako kapag nandyan siya. So kahit saan siya pumunta, nakasunod lang ako palagi sa kanya kaya naman talagang mami-miss ko siya.”

Gonzaga bared that Daquis’ decision was well-planned.

She said her best buddy carefully weighed her options before arriving at a decision that would be the best for her, the best for her family, and the best for the team.

“Palagi kaming nag-uusap. Knowing her, ang alam ko lang pinag-isipan niya ito ng mabuti at inisip niya lang din kung ano ang makakabuti sa team.”

It was such a selfless act.

And Gonzaga – her best buddy – respects that with all her heart.