Is Johnvic the next Goma?

Reigning NCAA Most Valuable Player Johnvic de Guzman reportedly made the cut for the national men’s volleyball team that would compete in the 29th Southeast Asian Games this August.

De Guzman, the star spiker of College of Saint Benilde and a part-time actor, was thrilled to learn about this development, vowing that he will do his best to make the country proud.

The official result of the selection process has yet to be officially revealed, but sources said de Guzman was already being invited to show up in the first day of training on March 15 at the Arellano University gym in Taft Avenue, Manila.

It will be his second time to represent the country in an international meet following a sixth-placed finish in the 2015 SEA Games in Singapore together with Marck Espejo, Rex Intal, Ysay Marasigan and Peter Torres.

“Siyempre sobrang blessed kasi talagang plan ko at hinihiling ko na makapaglaro for the second time para sa Pilipinas.”

Even his mother was left with no words to all of his achievements.

“Medyo speechless siya since hindi niya in-expect na ganito. Pasaway kasi ako dati. Pero lahat naman ito para sa kanya, para sa family namin. Alam kong happy and proud na proud siya.”

Major sacrifice

Donning the national colors is no easy task.

De Guzman said he’s willing to come up with a major sacrifice of putting his growing acting career on hold to focus on representing the country in major international tournaments.

In fact, after a successful acting debut in the 2016 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry Seklusyon, his talent manager in Mark Salamat showed full support to his volleyball career.

They have already ironed out his casting schedules so he could focus on his training with the national team.

"Actually, me and my manager kasi we're fixing the schedules. Depende siguro sa magiging plano ng manager ko sa akin kung ipapasok ako sa commercials and other stuff." "Pero siyempre mas focus ako sa national team this time. And yung studies ko siguro need ko na talagang tapusin para makapag-focus na rin ako sa training."

He stressed that he does not want to waste the opportunity to serve his country with pride and glory.

“Kasi since bata pa ako, yun nga sinasabi ko. Itong national team dadating yung point na may mas magaling sa akin, may mas bata, may mas malakas ang katawan so i-grab ko lang yung opportunity na ito para hindi masayang.

De Guzman added it is the perfect time to translate his fresh championship experience with Saint Benilde to a medal in the SEA Games.

"Pana-panahon lang yan eh hangga't malakas ako, i-grab ko 'to na makapaglaro for the second time. Then, yung showbiz kung may mag-offer naman sa akin after ng SEA Games, why not naman?" "Mas magdo-double time ako kung ano yung natutunan ko sa Benilde ishe-share ko don sa magiging teammates ko sa national team and pipilitin kong mas mag-improve pa sa mga skills na need pa mag-improve talaga."

Childhood idol

With his good looks, height and stunning athleticism, observers often compare de Guzman to Richard Gomez, an icon in the sports and movie industries.

De Guzman said it is truly an honor to be compared to someone he’s been looking up to since his childhood days.

"Actually, idol ko talaga siya and magkakilala kami. Naging teammate ko siya kasi dati nagbuo siya ng team so naglalaro ako sa team niya and happy ako kasi sinasabi nga ng mga tao na kaparehas ko nga si Richard." "Since idol ko nga siya, nakakagaan ng pakiramdam."

Gomez, a notable actor who’s now serving as Mayor of Ormoc City, has also competitively campaigned in the erstwhile years of Philippine Superliga (PSL) and saw action in the 2014 AVC Asian Men’s Club Championship.

Aside from that, Gomez joined the national fencing team in the 1990s before winning a bronze, three silver and two gold medals as a fencer in the SEA Games from 1995 to 2005.

De Guzman said Gomez is one of the people who motivate him to always be at his best.

And he took Gomez’s pieces of advice by heart.

Little did he know that he would soon follow his footsteps.

“Actually more on volleyball lang kasi pinag-uusapan naming before eh. Sabi niya lang galingan ko kung makakapaglaro ako sa SEA games, ganito-ganyan, mag-tyaga lang.”

De Guzman hopes this is just the beginning of his rising career.

“Siyempre sobrang blessed kasi lahat ng hard work ko nag-paid off na. Sana hindi ito yung last time para madagdagan yung blessings na binibigay ni God sa akin. Sana magtuloy-tuloy para maka-inspire rin ako ng ibang tao para magsumikap din sila.”