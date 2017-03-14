Are Jia and Ara pool’s biggest snubs?

The 25-man national pool where the players in the AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship and the 29th Southeast Asian Games will be drawn were formally announced Tuesday at the Golden Phoenix Hotel in Pasay City.

But two names were noticeably absent: Jia Morado and Ara Galang.

Said to be one of the best playmakers in the UAAP today, Morado failed to make it due to what national team head coach Francis Vicente called as a very “tight battle in the setter position.”

Vicente explained that their choices in Kim Fajardo, Rhea Dimaculangan and Roselle Baliton are logical choices, especially since they are eyeing a long-term training program that will culminate in the SEA Games that the country will host in 2019.

Vicente said the 23-year old Fajardo may be young, but is already overflowing with experience as she competed against the best players in the world during the FIVB Women’s Club World Championship last year.

On the other hand, Dimaculangan and Baliton are tall setters who are both capable of helping in defending the net against strong spikers from China, South Korea and Japan.

Spotlight will surely be focused on the 6-foot-1 Baliton, who will be turning 21 when Manila takes its turn in hosting the biennial meet.

"Yes, Roselle may be raw and untested for now, but the purpose of this program is to train her to be a defensive setter in the next two years, or when we host the SEA Games in 2019." "Baliton is 6-foot-1. Because of her height, the Philippines would have instant advantage. Nakikita naman natin sa UAAP na umangat ang laro nya. So nadun sya sa stage na developmental pala, pero potential na din sya."

Vicente said Morado was invited, but since she didn’t come in the special tryouts for college players over the weekend, he has no basis on how the rising star performs.

"She was invited." "It was our assistant coach who personally distributed the letter of invitation. But she didn't respond."

Tall attackers

Galang’s case is quite similar.

Billed as one of the most explosive scorers ever to play in the UAAP, Galang has what it takes to crack into the 25-woman pool.

Unfortunately, luck wasn’t on her side as she was stacked against a stellar cast of open spikers in Alyssa Valdez, Gretchel Soltones, Myla Pablo, Elaine Kasilag and Rachel Anne Daquis.

Even 6-foot-1 Dindin Manabat and 6-foot-2 Kat Tolentino were listed as open spikers, solidifying Vicente’s plan of assembling a very tall team.

“As much as we want to, our main priority is tapping tall attackers.”

An LVPI insider said Galang’s fragile knees could also work to her disadvantage, especially with La Salle assistant coach Benson Bocboc joining Vicente’s coaching staff to give him a closer look at her recurring knee injury.

“We’re looking at a long-term program. Medyo magiging matindi ang araw-araw na ensayo and it might further damage Ara’s knees. Kawawa naman yung bata if ever. Inaalalayan nga sya ng (F2 Logistics) sa PSL tapos pe-pwersahin naman natin.”

Vicente clarified that both Morado and Galang were not snubbed.

“Nobody was snubbed. We have our own reasons and those reasons are backed with data and test results. So may basis lahat yan. Ready akong ipakita yan kung kinakailangan.”

The training camp of the national team opens today and all players — except for Thai-based Alyssa Valdez — are all expected to show up.