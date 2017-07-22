Jaja wows Japanese coach

OKAYAMA CITY — Noted Japanese mentor Akiyoshi Kawamoto admitted that he’s greatly impressed with the height and skills of the members of the Philippine women’s volleyball team.

But one of them stood the tallest — Jaja Santiago.

In a dinner hosted by Okayama Seagulls Thursday, Kawamoto revealed that he marvels at the vast potential of the 6-foot-5 Santiago, who plays for Foton in the Philippine Superliga.

He said Santiago has the traces of becoming a “world-class player” with proper training, proper exposure and, of course, proper guidance.

“She can be a world-class player.”

“I like her height and skills. She just has to train hard to correct some mistakes in blocking and (floor) defense, but overall, she can be a very good player.”

Kawamoto is not the first foreign mentor who fell in-love with Santiago’s game.

Few years back, Joy McKienzie-Fuerbringer of University of California-Los Angels expressed willingness to bring her over. Then, in the AVC Asian Women’s Club Championship and the FIVB Women’s Club World Championship last year, some international coaches bared that they were impressed by her height, length, and athleticism and could potentially land a spot in European circuit.

A club in Thailand is also said to be interested in her, possibly making her the second local player to play in the Thailand Volleyball League.

But Santiago opted to stay at National University to finish her studies and play her final year in the UAAP.

“I want to finish my studies first then let’s see where it goes.”

Aside from Santiago, also catching Kawamoto’s eyes are Gen Casugod, Mika Reyes and Kim Kianna Dy.

He told head coach Francis Vicente and his coaching staff that the three should serve as cornerstones of the national team in the years to come and if they develop into very good players, they Philippines might emerge as a bitter rival of Japan in the international arena.

“Your players already have the height. All they need is good training and exposure.”

Kawamoto said if Vicente has young players with the height of at least 1.80 centimeters (5-foot-10), he should not hesitate to let him know so he can train and develop them with the junior Seagulls for at least three months.

“If you know somebody, please let me know. I’m very much willing to help.”