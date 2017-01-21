Jaja, Dindin to join National Team

Superstars Jaja Santiago and Dindin Manabat confirmed their participation in the three-day tryouts for the national women’s team that would be held at the Arellano University gymnasium in Taft Avenue, Manila.

A 6-foot-5 gem of an opposite hitter, Santiago is billed as one of the few players expected to survive what looms to be grueling tryouts as she displays a perfect blend of talent, potential and, of course, height, something which head coach Francis Vicente is looking for a potential national team member.

Aside from that, the 21-year old Santiago just turned 21, but is already overflowing with international experience after representing the country in the AVC Asian U23 Women’s Championship in Pasig City, the Southeast Asian Games in Singapore, the AVC Asian Women’s Club Championship in Binan City and the FIVB Women’s Club World Championship in Pasay City.

In fact, during the world battle, she stood tall against two-time champion Eczacibasi VitrA Istanbul of Turkey, prompting scouts and coaches to brand her as the “next important athlete in international volleyball.”

Santiago said suiting up for the national team anew is her only way of giving it back to the country and sharing her talent for her countrymen to be proud of.

"As a player, it's a big opportunity to represent the Philippines." "I want to show other countries na may ilalaban tayo sa volleyball. And syempre, bago ako dumating sa stage na yun, I want to make sure that I trained hard if given the chance to play in the SEA Games. It's a once-in-a lifetime opportunity."

The national team would see action in the AVC Asian Women’s Seniors Championship from Aug. 9 to 17 in Manila before flying to Kuala Lumpur for the SEA Games set from Aug. 19 to 31.

Love for country

Like her younger sister, Manabat said playing for the national team is such a privilege.

Manabat is one of the country’s best middle blockers.

She campaigned in the previous edition of the SEA Games after bannering Petron in the AVC Asian Women’s Club Championship in Vietnam two years ago.

But last year, she took a leave of absence to deliver a bouncing baby girl, inspiring her to work harder and get back into her fighting form.

She suited up for Foton in the Philippine Superliga Grand Prix. Although she obviously lost a step, Vicente is still thrilled over the possibility of having her in the national team roster, saying that the 24-year old Manabat can still play at a high level given her great work ethic and willingness to compete.

"Aside from the fact that I love volleyball, I also love our country." "As a player, it is my privilege to play and represent the country in the international stage, especially in the SEA Games."

Both Santiago and Manabat are no stranger to Vicente.

Together with Alyssa Valdez and Kim Fajardo, they were part of the Vicente-mentored University of Santo Tomas high school team that took the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) by storm, winning three titles in their four years together.

After their glorious years, Vicente and Manabat moved to National University to transform the Lady Bulldogs into legitimate title contenders in the senior ranks.

"They are like my daughters. We've been through a lot." "Although I am thankful for the support, I still don't want to assure them a slot in the team. They have to undergo the selection process and prove that they deserve a spot. Equal opportunity treatment means equal opportunity to all players."

Earlier, Valdez declared her willingness to join the team that is being groomed to stay together up to the Asian Games next year.

She is tipped to join the Cebu and Davao legs of the tryouts next month.

Other stars

Aside from Valdez, Santiago and Manabat, a score of stars also expressed their willingness to join.

Multiple sources said Myla Pablo is interested due to her great working relationship with Vicente while Elaine Kasilag might also jump in following Pocari Sweat’s tour in Japan.

Another six-footer in Lourdes Clemente of University of Perpetual Help is also a major prospect after representing the country in the AVC Asian Seniors two years ago in Tianjin, China.

Prominent stars like Fajardo, Denden Lazaro, Aby Marano, Mika Reyes, Rachel Anne Daquis, Bang Pineda and Ara Galang are also expected to show up and fight for their slots as well as those from Vicente’s University of the East like Faith Arado, Roselle Baliton and Shaya Adorador.

Vicente refused to speculate, but stressed that he’s glad with the overwhelming response from local volleyball community.

“I’m deeply overwhelmed with the response from these players. It just shows how eager they are in bringing the country back to its lofty position in the international stage. Together, we can do it.”