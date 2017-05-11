Is Alyssa on the bubble?

Is Alyssa Valdez, the country’s most popular player, teetering on the brink of being dropped out of the national pool?

This question cropped up after national team head coach Francis Vicente bared to Marc Anthony Reyes of the Inquirer the she had attended only once in the past five training sessions of the 25-woman national pool.

The national pool training every Sunday at the Arellano gym doesn’t have a flawless attendance.

Seasoned veterans Rachel Anne Daquis, Jovelyn Gonzaga, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Aby Marano, Rhea Dimaculangan and Maika Ortiz as well as young players Mika Reyes, Jaja Santiago, Gen Casugod, Denden Lazaro and Bia General are said to be reporting religiously despite their numerous commitments inside and outside volleyball.

In fact, some PSL stars like Daquis, Gonzaga, Lazaro, Dimaculangan and Santiago are said to be doing extra work as they prepare to banner Rebisco-PSL Manila in the Asian Women’s Club Championship in Kazakhstan on May 23.

Kim Fajardo and Dawn Macandili of La Salle also made a surprise appearance last Sunday, few hours after the Lady Spikers successfully defended their UAAP crown.

Unfortunately, Valdez showed up only once.

And for Vicente, commitment is the primary consideration to make the prestigious team headed for the AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship and the 29th Southeast Asian Games.

“I don’t know. She can’t blame me. All of them have the skills, the height, the talent. But I also require discipline.”

Insiders said Vicente would pay special attention on Valdez when she competes against other pool members on the Clash of Heroes this Monday at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

They said Clash of Heroes would be her last chance to prove that she belongs.

“She (Valdez) has to convince coach Francis that she deserves to be on the (national) team. She has to do her very best against other national team aspirants.”

Valdez landed on the Pilipinas-Blue team together with other young stars like Reyes, Fajardo, Macandili and Tolentino.

They will be up against the Pilipinas-Red squad of Daquis, Maizo-Pontillas, Marano and Lazaro in a one-game battle that serves as the final tryouts before Vicente trims down the 25-man pool into 18 players.

Apologetic

Valdez admitted that she’s having a hard time attending to her national team duties.

She said aside from training with her club team in the Premier Volleyball League, she also has to juggle her off-court commitments like endorsements, business and skills camp.

Team insiders said Valdez reached out to Vicente to excuse herself from training last Sunday due to her skills camp, something which didn’t sit well with her high school mentor.

She, however, assured that she would do everything to “to be able to help the national team.”

“I’m very sorry, but some of the practice schedules were in conflict with some of my commitments.”

Vicente said other players also have off-court activities, but they still make sure that they show up for their once-a-week training.

Sources said Lazaro even had to excuse herself from a commercial shoot just to rush and make it to their once-a-week training at the Arellano University gymnasium.

And Vicente just wants to be fair to other players.

“If I include her despite her absence, I would also be bashed by the fans of other players who attend practices who would accuse me of favoritism.”

The source added that Valdez’s presence in practices is very crucial as she is one of the four candidates for team captain together with Fajardo, Daquis and Maizo-Pontillas.

But with her commitment now being questioned, Valdez has to work hard to prove that she deserves to be part of the team.