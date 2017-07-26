Injury sends Dolor back home

SUWON CITY, South Korea — Philippine men’s volleyball team middle hitter Greg Dolor would have to cut his Korean trip short after sustaining an open wound, fractured left pinky during a blocking drill Wednesday morning at the Sungkyunkwan University gym here.

He is expected to return home on Friday.

The former Far Eastern University star was rushed to Soo Hospital and immediately went under the knife after a broken bone on his left pinky punctured his skin.

The operation was successful.

Team manager Naela Orozco said Dolor is now in stable condition and will be discharged from the hospital on Thursday.

“Nagkaroon siya ng fracture with an open wound.”

“Nilagyan siya ng tatlong pins sa daliri. Yung dalawa sa tatlong pins na ‘yun tatanggalin, tapos ‘yung isa internally fixated pin na ‘yun sa daliri niya.”

“Okay na siya ngayon nakahiga na siya sa bed niya, kailangan lang siya ma-immobilize for 24 hours kaya may sling siya pero once na mag-wear off na ang anesthesia pwede na niyang tanggalin ‘yun.”

Dolor will fly back to Manila around 8:30 in the evening.

It will take him around two months to recover from the injury — not including therapy — making him doubtful to play in the 29th Southeast Asian Games next month in Kuala Lumpur.

“Malungkot siya pero tanggap naman niya na part ‘yun (ng pagiging atleta).”

Without Dolor, the Nationals dropped another friendly match with Korea’s Under-19 squad.